Last Week’s Episode of WWE Smackdown Made History, First Time Wrestling Was #1 In Weekly Network TV Ratings

As previously reported, last Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown had a 0.75 in the key 18-49 demographic and 2.555 million viewers. It was the top-rated show of the night, although it was sixth in viewership. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the show made history, as it was the first time a wrestling show was the top-rated program for the week on network TV.

Smackdown managed to beat other top-rated shows like the season premiere of Ghosts (0.67) and Young Sheldon (0.63) on CBS to achieve the milestone. While it was #1 for the week on network TV, it was #3 in all of TV thanks to NBA All-Star Weekend coverage on cable. Saturday coverage and the game on Sunday both brought in a 1.55.

Smackdown actually came close before, as one episode ranked at #2 behind Univision, which was airing soccer at the time. But this is the first time any wrestling program was #1 for the week on network TV. The WON predicts that this won’t be the last time it tops weekly ratings and should do so multiple times before August.