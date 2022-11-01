wrestling / News
WWE Smackdown To Stay On FOX This Week After World Series Schedule Update
October 31, 2022 | Posted by
Smackdown will be staying on FOX this week thanks to an update to the World Series schedule. There was a chance that the WWE show could have been pumped to FOX Sports 1 if the Series went to game six but as Yahoo reports, tonight’s game three was postponed due to rain.
As a result of the postponement, the whole World Series schedule has been delayed by a day. As such, there will be no game on Friday. As was noted, the move to FOX Sports 1 and the competition from Game One of the series resulted in a heavy drop to Smackdown’s ratings last week.
