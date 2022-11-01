WWE Smackdown To Stay On FOX This Week After World Series Schedule Update

Smackdown will be staying on FOX this week thanks to an update to the World Series schedule. There was a chance that the WWE show could have been pumped to FOX Sports 1 if the Series went to game six but as Yahoo reports, tonight’s game three was postponed due to rain.

As a result of the postponement, the whole World Series schedule has been delayed by a day. As such, there will be no game on Friday. As was noted, the move to FOX Sports 1 and the competition from Game One of the series resulted in a heavy drop to Smackdown’s ratings last week.