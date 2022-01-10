WWE SmackDown Posts Highest Ratings Since October, Viewership Also Up

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that last week’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX notched 2,271,000 viewers, and that’s up from the 1,972,000 viewers for the Christmas Eve edition of the show.

Meanwhile, in the key 18 to 49 demographic, SmackDown earned a 0.58 rating with 756,000 viewers, which is the highest for the series since October 22 and up from the 0.48 rating for the December 24 episode.

According to Showbuzz Daily, the show finished No. 4 on television on Friday.

SmackDown featured the return of Roman Reigns, The Usos defending the SmackDown Tag Team titles against The New Day in a Street Fight, and much more.