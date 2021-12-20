WWE SmackDown Posts Highest Viewership Since September, Ratings Also Up

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that last week’s WWE SmackDown on FOX brought in 2.303 million viewers, which marks the highest viewership for the series since the September 10 edition.

Meanwhile, in the key 18 to 49 demo, SmackDown notched a 0.52 rating with 682,000 viewers, and that’s the highest since the November 26 episode of the show.

According to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown ranked No. 2 on television behind only an ESPN NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

SmackDown featured the return of Roman Reigns, The Usos vs. The New Day, and much more.