wrestling / News
WWE SmackDown Posts Highest Viewership Since September, Ratings Also Up
December 20, 2021 | Posted by
Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that last week’s WWE SmackDown on FOX brought in 2.303 million viewers, which marks the highest viewership for the series since the September 10 edition.
Meanwhile, in the key 18 to 49 demo, SmackDown notched a 0.52 rating with 682,000 viewers, and that’s the highest since the November 26 episode of the show.
According to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown ranked No. 2 on television behind only an ESPN NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves.
SmackDown featured the return of Roman Reigns, The Usos vs. The New Day, and much more.
More Trending Stories
- Sammy Guevara Issues Statement: ‘My Relationship Ending Had Nothing to Do With Anyone Else’
- Backstage Update on Mustafa Ali Not Appearing on WWE SmackDown in Chicago
- Buff Bagwell on Joining the nWo, Turning Down Offer to be Inducted as Part of Group in WWE HOF
- JBL on How Vince McMahon Once Threatened to Beat Michael Cole Up on Commentary and Fire Him