wrestling / News
WWE Smackdown Highlight Videos: Drew McIntyre vs. Solo Sikoa, More
September 10, 2022 | Posted by
Below are highlight videos from last night’s WWE Smackdown:
– Drew McIntyre attempts steel chair payback on Solo Sikoa
– The Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium — Six-Man Tag Team Match:
– Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah vs. Toxic Attraction
– Ronda Rousey dominates the field to win a WWE Extreme Rules title match
– Ronda Rousey encourages Shayna Baszler to get vengeance
– Braun Strowman destroys The Alpha Academy
– Eight-Man Tag Team Match
– Drew McIntyre vs. Solo Sikoa
