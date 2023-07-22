wrestling / News
WWE Smackdown Highlights: Roman Reigns & Jey Uso, More
July 22, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has released the highlight videos from last night’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the clips below, and check out the full review here.
More Trending Stories
- Notes On Who Will Be Using Newly-Trademarked WWE NXT Ring Names
- Note On Wrestler Backstage For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Note on Lack of Planning For FTR vs. Bullet Club Gold From Last Week’s AEW Collision
- Jake Roberts Recalls Roddy Piper Being Ribbed Over WrestleMania Blackface, Piper’s Reputation For Not Doing Jobs