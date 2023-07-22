wrestling / News

WWE Smackdown Highlights: Roman Reigns & Jey Uso, More

July 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Roman Reigns Jey Uso Image Credit: WWE

WWE has released the highlight videos from last night’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the clips below, and check out the full review here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading