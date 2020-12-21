WWE SmackDown Hits One Million Viewers On FS1

Showbuzz Daily has the final rating and viewership numbers from last week’s edition of WWE SmackDown, which was the go-home show for TLC and aired on FS1 instead of its usual slot on FOX.

Friday’s episode notched 1.030 million viewers, and although that’s obviously down from the 2.106 million viewers for the previous week’s show on FOX, it’s the highest viewership ever for an FS1 edition of SmackDown.

In the key 18-49 demo, SmackDown notched a 0.3 rating and finished fifth on cable in the demo.

Talking Smack, which aired after SmackDown and featured a special interview with The Rock, brought in 414,000 viewers on FS1.