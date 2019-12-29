wrestling / News
More Photos and Clips From Last Night’s WWE Smackdown House Show in Toronto
– As previously reported, WWE held a Smackdown live event last night in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Here are some additional live event photos and clips from the event that were posted on Twitter.
Pretty excited to see @CarmellaWWE last night #WWEToronto pic.twitter.com/hs4q4VDnUz
— Sarah Adams (@listowelgirl101) December 29, 2019
Watching @WWEDanielBryan was one of the best things I've seen as a wrestling fan. #WWEToronto pic.twitter.com/iS5OEYWQHD
— Dan Brown 🦁🎮 (@LyonsGamez) December 29, 2019
I got so excited when I saw @WWECesaro show up last night. #WWEToronto
🇨🇭💪 pic.twitter.com/h0ccmcwkEn
— Dan Brown 🦁🎮 (@LyonsGamez) December 29, 2019
Bayley had it in the bag 😤 #WWEToronto pic.twitter.com/AvbJbWM0tJ
— BayleyMedia FAN ACCOUNT NOT BAYLEY (@BayleyPamBayley) December 29, 2019
Sami Zayn! #WWEToronto pic.twitter.com/N8N6Ysw7gS
— Bentennial (@BenGCP) December 29, 2019
ROMAN REIGNS ENTRANCE #WWEToronto pic.twitter.com/S6gCarH3WC
— Bentennial (@BenGCP) December 29, 2019
@WWERomanReigns you had Canada's heart with this hockey stick !! Thank You for bringing the fight to us!,❤️😍😘#WWEToronto #WWELive #RomanReigns #honourarycanadian pic.twitter.com/ufFhQra6sh
— Eli💙 💙R.R💙 (@eurodeeva21) December 29, 2019
What a Live show I’m very impressed 🙌🏻👏🏻 #WWEToronto @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/qKWbA4OrAy
— JP ♛ (@TheJPro) December 29, 2019
How you get things done. Great show thanks @WWERomanReigns #WWEToronto #liveholidaytour pic.twitter.com/42gpMjw5Yg
— Antoinette (@antoinette6ix) December 29, 2019
It’s funny, I’ve never actually lived in Toronto but it still always feels like home. #WWEToronto pic.twitter.com/FAEBUWamLA
— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) December 28, 2019
That’s as close as Lacey’s ever gonna get to Bayley’s title. #WWEToronto pic.twitter.com/rCarZSfY0j
— BayleyMedia FAN ACCOUNT NOT BAYLEY (@BayleyPamBayley) December 29, 2019
He's the best! 😅 #TheBigDog @WWERomanReigns #WWEToronto #WWELive 📹 lucas pauda pic.twitter.com/DhcSMDMg0N
— RJ (@SFR_RR_inspired) December 29, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Fans Discover That Lars Sullivan Allegedly Starred In Adult Films Before WWE
- Nine-Year-Old Child With Dyslexia Makes John Cena Mosaic from Rubik’s Cubes
- Nick Patrick on WWE Giving WCW Alums an ‘Attitude Check’ When They Came Over in 2001, Why DDP Didn’t Become a WWE Main Eventer
- Jim Ross On Midnight Express Deserving to Go Into WWE Hall of Fame, Paul Heyman and Jim Cornette’s Issues With Each Other