More Photos and Clips From Last Night’s WWE Smackdown House Show in Toronto

– As previously reported, WWE held a Smackdown live event last night in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Here are some additional live event photos and clips from the event that were posted on Twitter.

Watching @WWEDanielBryan was one of the best things I've seen as a wrestling fan. #WWEToronto pic.twitter.com/iS5OEYWQHD — Dan Brown 🦁🎮 (@LyonsGamez) December 29, 2019

I got so excited when I saw @WWECesaro show up last night. #WWEToronto 🇨🇭💪 pic.twitter.com/h0ccmcwkEn — Dan Brown 🦁🎮 (@LyonsGamez) December 29, 2019

Bayley had it in the bag 😤 #WWEToronto pic.twitter.com/AvbJbWM0tJ — BayleyMedia FAN ACCOUNT NOT BAYLEY (@BayleyPamBayley) December 29, 2019

It’s funny, I’ve never actually lived in Toronto but it still always feels like home. #WWEToronto pic.twitter.com/FAEBUWamLA — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) December 28, 2019