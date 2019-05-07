wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Welcomes Josiah Williams To PC, Full 2014 MTB Match, WWE Now

May 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
– WWE welcomed Josiah Williams, Christian hip-hop artist that is responsible for the popular @WrestleAndFlow Twitter account, to the Performance Center.

– The IIconics cut an off-air promo on Raw, mocking Cincinnati and their bee problem.

– WWE Now offers up a preview of SmackDown.

– WWE released the full 2014 Money in the Bank ladder match.

