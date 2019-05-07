wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Welcomes Josiah Williams To PC, Full 2014 MTB Match, WWE Now
May 7, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE welcomed Josiah Williams, Christian hip-hop artist that is responsible for the popular @WrestleAndFlow Twitter account, to the Performance Center.
Help us welcome @JDeanWilliams to the #WWEPC family! pic.twitter.com/htwc7YVDkn
— Performance Center (@WWEPC) May 6, 2019
– The IIconics cut an off-air promo on Raw, mocking Cincinnati and their bee problem.
– WWE Now offers up a preview of SmackDown.
– WWE released the full 2014 Money in the Bank ladder match.
