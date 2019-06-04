wrestling / News
WWE Teases Face-Off Between Dolph Ziggler And Kofi Kingston On SmackDown
– Tonight marks the go-home episode of WWE SmackDown before Friday’s Super ShowDown. Kofi Kingston is set to defend the WWE Title against Dolph Ziggler on Friday and WWE is teasing a face-off between the two on tonight’s SmackDown.
Will Kofi Kingston and Dolph Ziggler butt heads before Super ShowDown?
The rivalry between WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and Dolph Ziggler is reaching a fever pitch as their title clash at WWE Super ShowDown approaches.
When we last saw The Showoff, he was brutally attacking Kofi’s New Day running buddy, Xavier Woods, with a steel chair until the WWE Champion made the save. Last Tuesday, Kingston defeated Kevin Owens in one-on-one action, putting KO behind him and seemingly ensuring that he can give his full attention to Ziggler and Super ShowDown.
Will these two rivals come to blows as they prepare for a huge WWE Championship battle on Friday? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network!
However, last night WWE tweeted a photo from Kofi Kingston’s visit to Ghana, which took place over the weekend.
.@TrueKofi's return to Ghana continues! pic.twitter.com/O4D6ecSQOp
— WWE (@WWE) June 4, 2019
Kofi’s trip was reportedly set to last until Sunday, June 2 but some are reporting that Kofi may miss SmackDown, though that has not been confirmed.
