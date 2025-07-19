WWE Tag Team Title Match, Roxanne Perez vs. Alexa Bliss and More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced two matches and several wrestler appearances for next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Andrade and Rey Fenix are set to challenge The Wyatt Sicks for the WWE tag team titles. Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss will face Roxanne Perez. Finally, Randy Orton, Jelly Roll, Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul are all set to appear. Here’s the updated lineup:

* WWE Tag Team Championship: The Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix

* Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez

* Randy Orton, Jelly Roll, Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul will appear