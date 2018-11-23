WWE Smackdown Live: Do They Even Care?

As far back as I can remember, WWE SmackDown Live has been considered the B Show. It’s always been of lower priority to WWE brass than Monday Night Raw, the A show and where everything WWE thinks is really important seems to happen. Yes, SmackDown has often been the more appealing show to us Internet fans, but Raw has always been treated like the bigger deal.

That was never more on display than on Sunday night at the Survivor Series. In a battle of brand supremacy, Raw won six matches to SmackDown’s one. And WWE didn’t even count the one for SmackDown because it was during the Kickoff Show. Everybody knows that the Kickoff Show and tag teams don’t matter. It was an ass-kicking the likes of which has never been seen in the Raw/SmackDown rivalry. No matter how the talent has been dispersed in the past, it’s always ended up more even on these kinds of shows…until Sunday night.

After a butt-whipping like the one SmackDown received, heads needed to roll. Somebody needed to over-react like they were an NHL team after a month of less than stellar play to start a season. SmackDown Live is obviously not getting the performance it needs out of its superstars, and the blame has to start somewhere.

Over on Raw, Acting General Manager Baron Corbin (and every General Manager before him) is constantly under pressure from Stephanie McMahon. They have to be at their best or they’ll hear about it. We mock Stephanie from time to time for needlessly burying people, but the truth is that it gets results. Raw talent is always ready to go for these cross-brand events, because they know they’ll have hell to pay if they lose.

Now, SmackDown General Manager Paige isn’t afraid to lay the law down. But the way she does it is a bit different from what we see from Raw authority figures.

Paige wasn’t worried about the whole losing bit. No, she was worried about Charlotte laying her hands on the WWE referees that came down to break up the extra-curricular activity. She laid a $100,000 fine on Charlotte based on that, which Charlotte immediately shrugged off because her father is the Naitch. Usually I would bash somebody for shrugging off a fine of that magnitude because most Americans don’t make that much in a year, but we all know that Flairs never pay their tabs. So I don’t blame Charlotte for not giving a damn.

I do blame Paige for not establishing the idea that SmackDown wrestlers need to win their matches. I do appreciate the interest in referees’ conditions, and I’m sure they do too, but I feel that Paige’s number one interest should be in SmackDown actually winning matches against Raw. The fact that her one appearance on this show had no interest in that shows that she doesn’t give a hoot about that. Can we even blame her for that? Her boss obviously has other things on his mind as well.

Shane McMahon doesn’t know what he is. Is he a Commissioner? Or is he a wrestler? He inserted himself into the wrestler position for Sweet Saudi Blood Money 2 and won the World Cup trophy, which keeps getting displayed on SmackDown for reasons unclear to me. I can only assume it’s becauase the Saudi Crown Prince wants it to be, as he has a clear pull on WWE & the United States Government. But now I’m venturing into political territory & a lot of the neo-Nazis Trump followers have a problem with that.

The bottom line is that there’s one main difference between Shane & Stephanie. Stephanie knows that she’s not a great wrestler, and only gets drawn into the ring by personal issues. Shane thinks he’s the Best in the World. He thinks he can take care of business whenever it’s necessary. People like Miz are willing to play along with it and be part of a tag team with him. I know a lot of you love the Miz and are open to a babyface push for him. I’m not completely against it, and if Miz was to emerge as the top challenger against Daniel Bryan I would be ok with it. It would make sense for their hatred to continue.

What doesn’t make sense is for Shane McMahon to keep wrestling and keep ignoring the issues that face his brand. I don’t know what Miz’s game is here, but it’s not helping any of the problems with SmackDown. Shane needs to make a decision. Is he a wrestler, or is he an authority figure? Being both causes way too many problems. If he really thinks he’s this fantastic wrestler, he should step down as Commissioner and let his father find some other McMahon to fill the position. If Shane McMahon really is the Best in the World, he can help SmackDown in the ring tremendously. If he’s not a wrestler, he can help SmackDown out of the ring tremendously. He can’t do both at the same time.

The New Daniel Bryan Makes Excuses

Another SmackDown Superstar that came up short on Sunday night was in fact Daniel Bryan. After resorting to cheap tactics to wrest the WWE Championship from AJ Styles, Bryan got the spot in the Champion vs. Champion match against Brock Lesnar. Which was a worst case scenario for SmackDown, as one can hardly expect a wrestler with a bad neck to have much of a chance against the mayor of Suplex City.

Bryan put up a good fight and came up short.

His explanation was that he needed Brock Lesnar to beat him up to make him better. I mean, I guess it’s ok for WWE to do a storyline featuring a masochist and opening up that fanbase further. But it’s a bad look for somebody who is allegedly supposed to be the best wrestler in the world since they’re the WWE Champion. Then again, I guess Shane McMahon is supposed to be the best wrestler in the world, which is part of SmackDown’s lack of vision.

Not using the best talent available

Maybe it’s just me. But when you’re going up against your rival, you want to bring the big guns. SmackDown didn’t do that. Once AJ Styles lost the WWE Championship, he didn’t merit a spot on Survivor Series. Can you tell me that AJ wouldn’t have fared better in the Men’s Survivor Series Match than the people SD Live had in it? Child please.

Another guy that probably would have had a better result in that match was Randy Orton. Where was he? Nowhere to be seen on Survivor Series. I can’t see a reason to keep Orton off of Survivor Series unless he was unhealthy…and apparently that wasn’t the case because he was healthy enough to main event SmackDown this week.

Whether you care for Randy’s storylines at this point or not is irrelevant. I haven’t for years, but I recognize his supremacy in the squared circle. You saw how much better he is than Rey Mysterio in 2018. He has a pretty good track record at Survivor Series. Why wouldn’t you use him at that event? You’d have to be an incompetent manager not to use the best talent available, which SmackDown manages to accomplish on a regular basis.

Do they care?

This week’s SmackDown highlighted the biggest problem facing the blue brand going forward. They really don’t care. Shane O Mac is more concerned with his potential wrestling career than anything going on with his show. Paige is sweating the small stuff and has no concept of the big picture. With that kind of leadership up top, you can’t expect the talent to care.

If the leadership & the talent don’t care about SmackDown getting totally destroyed by Raw, why should anybody else? Why should Fox pay millions & millions & millions of dollars to air a show that’s happy being second-rate?

I feel like that’s the main problem facing WWE these days. It’s not the competition. It’s the feeling that they don’t care about certain things. SmackDown isn’t a priority. The cruiserweights don’t matter. Tag teams are an afterthought. Honestly, most things that don’t happen during WrestleMania season don’t seem like a priority to WWE.

We can speculate on that all day, but we can’t deny one thing: Raw management cares a lot more than SmackDown management. As long as that’s the case, there will be no doubt on which one is the A show, and which one will be seen as the B show and not worth caring about.

The fact they didn’t even mention getting their ass kicked outside of Xavier Woods’ “6-1” shirt tells you all you need to know.