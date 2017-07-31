WWE Smackdown Live Event Results 7.30.17: John Cena vs. Rusev Main Events

– Here are the WWE live event results from the July 30th WWE Smackdown live event in Saginaw, Michigan. The results are courtesy of PWinsider.com:

* Baron Corbin beat Sami Zayn

* AJ Styles beat Kevin Owens to keep the US Title

* Sin Cara and Luke Harper beat Aiden English and Erick Rowan

* Samoa Joe beat Tye Dillinger

* The New Day beat The Usos and Breezango to retain the Tag Team Titles

* Naomi, Becky Lynch and Charlotte defeated Tamina, Carmella and Natalya

* Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura beat Jinder Mahal and Dolph Ziggler

* John Cena defeated Rusev in a Street Fight