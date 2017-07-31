wrestling / News
WWE Smackdown Live Event Results 7.30.17: John Cena vs. Rusev Main Events
July 31, 2017
– Here are the WWE live event results from the July 30th WWE Smackdown live event in Saginaw, Michigan. The results are courtesy of PWinsider.com:
* Baron Corbin beat Sami Zayn
* AJ Styles beat Kevin Owens to keep the US Title
* Sin Cara and Luke Harper beat Aiden English and Erick Rowan
* Samoa Joe beat Tye Dillinger
* The New Day beat The Usos and Breezango to retain the Tag Team Titles
* Naomi, Becky Lynch and Charlotte defeated Tamina, Carmella and Natalya
* Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura beat Jinder Mahal and Dolph Ziggler
* John Cena defeated Rusev in a Street Fight