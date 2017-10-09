WWE Smackdown Live Event Results: Owens Helps Sami Zayn, Tag Team Main Event, More

– WWE held a Smackdown-branded live event in East Lansing, Michigan on Monday night that saw the Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens alliance continue. The results are, per PWInsider:

* Match 1: WWE Smackdown Tag Team championship: New Day vs. Breezango vs. Benjamin/Gable vs. Usos

The Usos won when one of them pinned Xavier Woods.

* Match 2: Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler

Roode won with the Glorious DDT.

* Match 3: Aiden English & The Ascension vs. Tye Dillinger & Hype Brothers

Tye pinned Viktor after the Tye Breaker.

* Match 4: Rusev vs. Randy Orton

Orton won with the RKO.

Intermission

* Match 5: Naomi & Becky Lynch & Charlotte vs Lana & Tamina & Carmella & Natalya

Charlotte got Lana in the Figure 8 to force the submission.

* Match 6: Sami Zayn vs. Mike Kanellis

Kevin Owens distracted Kanellis, allowing Sami to hit him with the Helluva kick for the pin. Kevin Owens got on the mic and talked about beating Shane McMahon.

* Main Event: Jinder Mahal & Baron Corbin vs Shinsuke Nakamura & AJ Styles

AJ pinned Baron with the Phenomenal Forearm.

Good house show all around.