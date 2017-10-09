wrestling / News
WWE Smackdown Live Event Results: Owens Helps Sami Zayn, Tag Team Main Event, More
– WWE held a Smackdown-branded live event in East Lansing, Michigan on Monday night that saw the Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens alliance continue. The results are, per PWInsider:
* Match 1: WWE Smackdown Tag Team championship: New Day vs. Breezango vs. Benjamin/Gable vs. Usos
The Usos won when one of them pinned Xavier Woods.
* Match 2: Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler
Roode won with the Glorious DDT.
* Match 3: Aiden English & The Ascension vs. Tye Dillinger & Hype Brothers
Tye pinned Viktor after the Tye Breaker.
* Match 4: Rusev vs. Randy Orton
Orton won with the RKO.
Intermission
* Match 5: Naomi & Becky Lynch & Charlotte vs Lana & Tamina & Carmella & Natalya
Charlotte got Lana in the Figure 8 to force the submission.
* Match 6: Sami Zayn vs. Mike Kanellis
Kevin Owens distracted Kanellis, allowing Sami to hit him with the Helluva kick for the pin. Kevin Owens got on the mic and talked about beating Shane McMahon.
* Main Event: Jinder Mahal & Baron Corbin vs Shinsuke Nakamura & AJ Styles
AJ pinned Baron with the Phenomenal Forearm.
Good house show all around.