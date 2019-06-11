wrestling / News
WWE SmackDown Live Event Results From Reno 6.10.19: Ziggler vs. Kofi Headlines
June 11, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE SmackDown held a live event on June 10 from the Reno Events Center in Reno, NV. Below are full results from the show.
* WWE Intercontinental Title: Finn Balor (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura and Ali
* Asuka & Kairi Sane def. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville
* Matt Hardy def. Buddy Murphy
* WWE SmackDown Tag Team Title: Daniel Bryan & Rowan (c) def. Chad Gable & Apollo Crews
* Roman Reigns def. Elias
* Ember Moon def. Liv Morgan
* Randy Orton def. Aleister Black
* WWE Title: Kofi Kingston (c) def. Dolph Ziggler
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Explains Why He Did His Post-Surgery Promo, Says Shawn Michaels Hurt His Feelings
- Riott Squad Discusses Rumor Vince McMahon Based Them on Suicide Squad
- Velveteen Dream Defends Vince McMahon, Says TV ‘Sucks’ When Performers Fail
- More Backstage Notes from WWE Super Showdown: Vince McMahon At Show, Issues with Heat, More
- Kurt Angle on Which NXT Superstars He Thinks Will Make an Impact in WWE, on Story of Him Beating WWE Locker Room in ‘Real Wrestling’ Challenges in Early 2000