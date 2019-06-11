– WWE SmackDown held a live event on June 10 from the Reno Events Center in Reno, NV. Below are full results from the show.

* WWE Intercontinental Title: Finn Balor (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura and Ali

* Asuka & Kairi Sane def. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville

* Matt Hardy def. Buddy Murphy

* WWE SmackDown Tag Team Title: Daniel Bryan & Rowan (c) def. Chad Gable & Apollo Crews

* Roman Reigns def. Elias

* Ember Moon def. Liv Morgan

* Randy Orton def. Aleister Black

* WWE Title: Kofi Kingston (c) def. Dolph Ziggler