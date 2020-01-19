wrestling / News
WWE Smackdown Live Results 1.18.20: Roman Riegns and Usos Team Up, More
– WWE held a Smackdown-branded live event in Knoxville, Tennessee last neight featuring Roman Reigns & The Usos taking on King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, & Robert Roode plus more. The results were, per Fightful:
Super No Vacancy #WWEKnoxville pic.twitter.com/Mrix5dCCHP
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) January 19, 2020
We only want ONE thing at #WWEJackson!! @MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins @CocoaCena #RAW pic.twitter.com/iXSrs82y6i
— WWE (@WWE) January 19, 2020
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Braun Strowman def. Shinsuke Nakamura by DQ
* Braun Strowman & New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston) def. Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, & Sami Zayn
Big E is so flexible. #WWEKnoxville pic.twitter.com/87kqMOFjX9
— Tennessee Revolver (@TNRevolver) January 19, 2020
– Elias tries to sing “Rocky Top” but Drake Maverick interrupts. Elias runs him off.
.@IAmEliasWWE tried to let @WWEMaverick sing "Rocky Top" twice, but he didn't listen very well… #WWEKnoxville pic.twitter.com/ydNaPd3JpN
— WWE (@WWE) January 19, 2020
* Heavy Machinery (Otis & Tucker) def. The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder)
* WWE Universal Championship: ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt def. Daniel Bryan
* Mustafa Ali def. Drew Gulak
* Sheamus def. Shorty G
* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley def. Lacey Evans and Alexa Bliss
Despite her loss to @LaceyEvansWWE last night on #Smackdown, @itsBayleyWWE still doesn't think Lacey deserves a Women's Championship match at #RoyalRumble! #WWEKnoxville pic.twitter.com/txx8CGe4FW
— WWE (@WWE) January 19, 2020
* Roman Reigns & The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) def. King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, & Robert Roode
Roman and The USO’s!!! #WWEKnoxville pic.twitter.com/f3qC9C8P0m
— Ashley #RomanStrong 🧡🧡 (@ashwil23) January 19, 2020
This is freaking awesome! 🙌 We love you @WWERomanReigns
💜 Credit to @YoVette35 🙏 #WWEKnoxville #WWELivepic.twitter.com/f8ijdwxIlA
— RJ (@SFR_RR_inspired) January 19, 2020
