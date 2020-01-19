WWE Smackdown Live Results 1.18.20: Roman Riegns and Usos Team Up, More

– WWE held a Smackdown-branded live event in Knoxville, Tennessee last neight featuring Roman Reigns & The Usos taking on King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, & Robert Roode plus more. The results were, per Fightful:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Braun Strowman def. Shinsuke Nakamura by DQ

* Braun Strowman & New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston) def. Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, & Sami Zayn

– Elias tries to sing “Rocky Top” but Drake Maverick interrupts. Elias runs him off.

* Heavy Machinery (Otis & Tucker) def. The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder)

* WWE Universal Championship: ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt def. Daniel Bryan

* Mustafa Ali def. Drew Gulak

* Sheamus def. Shorty G

* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley def. Lacey Evans and Alexa Bliss

* Roman Reigns & The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) def. King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, & Robert Roode