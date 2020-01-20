wrestling / News

WWE Smackdown Live Results 1.19.20: Bayley Defends Title in Triple Threat, More

January 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bayley WWE Smackdown 10-11-19

WWE held a Smackdown-branded live event in Chattanooga, Tennessee on Sunday featuring Bayley defending the Smackdown Women’s Title and more. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Heavy Machinery defeated The Revival

* Mustafa Ali defeated Drew Gulak

* Braun Strowman and The New Day defeated Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, and Cesaro

* Sheamus defeated Shorty G

* “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) defeated Daniel Bryan (WWE Universal Title Match)

* Bayley (c) defeated Alexa Bliss and Lacey Evans (SmackDown Women’s Title Match)

* Roman Reigns and The Usos defeated King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode

