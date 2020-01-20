wrestling / News
WWE Smackdown Live Results 1.19.20: Bayley Defends Title in Triple Threat, More
WWE held a Smackdown-branded live event in Chattanooga, Tennessee on Sunday featuring Bayley defending the Smackdown Women’s Title and more. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:
* Heavy Machinery defeated The Revival
Heavy machinery picks up a victory here at #WWEChattanooga pic.twitter.com/ezAimbzFmg
— Sean Thompson (@FighterWithCP) January 20, 2020
* Mustafa Ali defeated Drew Gulak
* Braun Strowman and The New Day defeated Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, and Cesaro
* Sheamus defeated Shorty G
* “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) defeated Daniel Bryan (WWE Universal Title Match)
* Bayley (c) defeated Alexa Bliss and Lacey Evans (SmackDown Women’s Title Match)
OH MY GODDESS! I got to see @AlexaBliss_WWE live for the first time ever tonight at #WWEChattanooga and I might’ve not really expressed it but I was so happy and crying on the inside. I was already having so much fun but seeing her just made my night complete. 🥺🖤 pic.twitter.com/xbymaUuKKA
— brittany. ✨ (@brittbydaylight) January 20, 2020
Alexa with the code red / sunset flip 🔴🔅 – @AlexaBliss_WWE #AlexaBliss #WWEChattanooga pic.twitter.com/unSe1WFVJW
— мαиυ | 👑 νσятєχχ (@IAmManuC) January 20, 2020
Well… i will said it again: #Bayley is a coward! – @AlexaBliss_WWE @LaceyEvansWWE #WWEChattanooga pic.twitter.com/HSWbtrx5cP
— мαиυ | 👑 νσятєχχ (@IAmManuC) January 20, 2020
At #RoyalRumble, the gloves are off for @LaceyEvansWWE. Is the #Smackdown Women’s Championship in her future? #WWEChattanooga pic.twitter.com/8dBZ6uwRxH
— WWE (@WWE) January 20, 2020
* Roman Reigns and The Usos defeated King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode
Right in the heart of @Titans territory, King @BaronCorbinWWE showed his true @Chiefs colors! #WWEChattanooga pic.twitter.com/knmpgq0R4A
— WWE (@WWE) January 20, 2020
So awesome getting to see Roman tonight! #wwechattanooga pic.twitter.com/3dYNXVmvvi
— Naomi 🦋💙 (@naomi_higgins3) January 20, 2020
Thanks #WWEChattanooga now let @WWERomanReigns and @WWEUsos go celebrate the @49ers win!! SUPER BOWL BABY YESSIR👅🤙🏼💯🔥 pic.twitter.com/Mz58fYf3Vn
— (MK🐴) 🤙🏼 Uso and Reigns Posse🤙🏼 (@mpup23) January 20, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Tommy Dreamer Weighs In on Tessa Blanchard Controversy, Doesn’t Think She’s a Racist
- Bray Wyatt On How Hurtful Internet Comments Can Trigger Mental Health Issues
- Big Show Reveals How The Undertaker Used to Chew Him Out During Live Tours, Says the Business Is Not as Ruthless as It Used to Be
- Chris Jericho On Being Asked to Join the nWo, Says He Legitimized AEW, Explains How He Has Managed To Stay On Top For So Long