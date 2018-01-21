wrestling / News
WWE Smackdown Live Results 1.20.18: Sami Zayn Battles AJ Styles, Nakamura vs. Corbin, More
January 21, 2018
– WWE held a Smackdown-brand live event in Florence, South Carolina on Saturday night with Sami Zayn vs. AJ Styles in the main event. The results are, per Wrestling Inc:
* The New Day defeated Rusev and Aiden English.
* Tye Dillinger defeated Mike Kanellis.
* The Bludgeon Brothers defeated The Colons and The Ascension.
* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Baron Corbin.
* WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode retained over Jinder Mahal.
* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Naomi defeated Lana, Tamina Snuka, Natalya and Carmella in a Handicap Match.
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable.
* WWE Champion AJ Styles retained over Sami Zayn.