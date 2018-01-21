 

wrestling / News

WWE Smackdown Live Results 1.20.18: Sami Zayn Battles AJ Styles, Nakamura vs. Corbin, More

January 21, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AJ Styles - WWE Smackdown Live Event

– WWE held a Smackdown-brand live event in Florence, South Carolina on Saturday night with Sami Zayn vs. AJ Styles in the main event. The results are, per Wrestling Inc:

* The New Day defeated Rusev and Aiden English.

* Tye Dillinger defeated Mike Kanellis.

* The Bludgeon Brothers defeated The Colons and The Ascension.

* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Baron Corbin.

* WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode retained over Jinder Mahal.

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Naomi defeated Lana, Tamina Snuka, Natalya and Carmella in a Handicap Match.

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable.

* WWE Champion AJ Styles retained over Sami Zayn.

