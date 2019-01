WWE Smackdown Live Results 1.5.19: Daniel Bryan Faces AJ Styles, Asuka in Triple Threat, More

– WWE held a Smackdown-branded live event in Greensboro, North Carolina on Saturday night. You can see the full results below per WZ:

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: Sheamus & Cesaro defeated New Day

* Jeff Hardy makes his way to the ring for a match and is attacked from behind by Samoa Joe. A match is made between them for later tonight.

* Lana & Nikki Cross defeated Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville

* The Miz defeated Mustafa Ali

* Jeff Hardy defeated Samoa Joe

* WWE United States Championship Match: Rusev defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

* R Truth & Carmella defeated Andrade Almas & Zelina Vega

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Asuka defeated Charlotte & Becky Lynch (Triple Threat)

* WWE Championship Match: Daniel Bryan defeated AJ Styles