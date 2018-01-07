WWE Smackdown Live Results 1.7.18: AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn, More

Thanks to 411 reader Dent Kelly, who supplied us with the following results from last night’s WWE live event in Jackson, Mississippi:

The Jackson Coliseum hosted Smackdown Live last night. The arena is small but was about 90% full.

1. The Usos defeated the New Day, Gable and Benjamin and Rusev and English to retain the tag titles. Crowd was hot for New Day, Usos, and Rusev. Gable and Benjamin were really good at annoying the crowd. Usos won after Jimmy hit Gable with the splash.

2. Mojo Rawley beat Sin Cara. Crowd did do a Lucha chant but Mojo hit that forearm in the corner move of his to win. Afterwards Zack Ryder made the save.

3. Naomi and Becky Lynch beat Sara Logan and Ruby Riot. Becky and Naomi were over big with the crowd. Naomi hit the rear view and pinned Logan.

4. The Bludgeon Brothers squashed the Fashion Police. Harper and Rowan hit a double powerbomb type of move to pin Breeze.

5. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jinder Mahal. Crowd exploded for Nakamura and booed Jinder endlessly. Nakamura won with the Kinshasa.

6. Charlotte defeated Tamina, Natalya, and Carmella to retain the Womens title. Charlotte was beloved by the crowd especially by the kids. Charlotte got the figure eight on Natalya for the submission.

7. Bobby Roode beat Baron Corbin. Long match but Roode hit the Glorious DDT for the win.

8. Main Event: AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a handicap match to retain the WWE title. Another really long match. Styles hit the Styles Clash on Sami for the win. Owens was limping to the back after the match.

Some more notes: Crowd was more traditional, mostly families. They booed the heels and cheered the faces. AJ, Nakamura, Charlotte, Roode,the New Day, The Usos, and Rusev and English got big reactions. Jinder, Chad Gable, Owens and Zayn and Mojo got the biggest heat. Sami Zayn and Chad Gable were really good at getting under the crowds skin. It was a fun little show and even though it was just a house show my brother and I had a really fun time.