WWE Smackdown Live Results 10.20.18 – AJ Styles vs. Sninsuke Nakamura vs. Jeff Hardy, More

– WWE held a Smackdown live event in Hartford, Connecticut on Saturday night, with AJ Styles defending the WWE Championship in a triple threat main event. The results were, per PWInsider:

*Rey Mysterio & Jeff Hardy defeated Andrade Cien Almas & Randy Orton.

*Asuka & Carmella defeated The IIconics when Asuka forced Billie Kaye to submit to the Asuka Lock.

*Braun Strowman defeated Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler cut a promo knocking Braun, saying if he was in Hartford, he’d say it to his face. Braun came out pinned him with an over the shoulder powerslam.

*WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Bar defeated The New Day.

*Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair.

*Rusev defeated Aiden English with the Accolade.

*WWE Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey & Nia Jax defeated Alexa Bliss & Mickie James.

*WWE Champion AJ Styles defeated WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Daniel Bryan when he pinned Nakamura with a Styles Clash.