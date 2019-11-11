WWE Smackdown Live Results 11.10.19: Roman Reigns Faces King Corbin, More

– WWE held a Smackdown-branded live show on Sunday in Dublin, Ireland with a Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin main event. The results were, per PWInsider:

* Smackdown The New Day won a 3-Way Tag Team Match over Erik Rowan and Luke Harper, and The Revival.

* Andrade beat Sin Cara.

* Dana Brooke and Carmella beat Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

* Ali beat Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura by DQ.

* Daniel Bryan and Ali beat Shinsuke Nakamura.

* Heavy Machinery, Chad Gable, and Apollo Crews beat Bobby Roode, Dolph Ziggler, and Bo Dallas.

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley beat Charlotte Flair. Bayley cut a promo before the match and insulted Dublin and Becky Lynch (who was not on the show) to build up Survivor Series.

* Roman Reigns pinned King Corbin after the spear.