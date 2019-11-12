WWE Smackdown Live Results 11.11.19: New Day Defend Tag Team Titles, More

– WWE held a Smackdown live show in Vienna, Austria on Monday, featuring New Day defending the Smackdown Tag Team Championships and more. The results were, per PWInsider:

The crowd was an estimated 5.000 to 6.000 fans. AWESOME venue for a wrestling show!

In the opening match Daniel Bryan defeated Luke Harper. Just an OK opening match… MANY YES CHANTS!

Next a 10 man battle royal for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship. Participants were: Lucha House Party, Andrande, Bo Dallas, Sin Cara, Cesaro, Robert Roode, Shorty G and Dolph Ziggler. The winner was Shorty G last eliminating Dolph Ziggler. Cesaro was SUPER OVER as he is from Switzerland.

The New Day defeated The Revival for the Smackdown Tag Team Titles. Comedy match to be bonest. Big E is HILLARIOUS.

Walter defeated Jordan Devlin for the WWE United Kingdom Championship. HUGE POP for Walter. His entrance is awesome.

Bayley defeated Charlote Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship. Full heel mode for Bayley.

#WWEVienna Thank you @itsBayleyWWE for that Moment… I'm sorry that you couldnt understand me, did you? Just in Case… It was "Hug yourself" in my Role as a Fan 😁 Thank you for comming, the "guy you couldnt understand" 😎 pic.twitter.com/OD1jUdKhXL — Chris Maxa (@KingVanCore) November 11, 2019

Carmela and Dana Brooke defeated The IIconics. The IIconics are SOOOOO good.

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Ali, Eric Rowan and Shorty G for the Intercontinental Championship. Match of the Night for sure. Samy Zayn was in Nakamura’s corner and was very good in his role as a manager.

And in the Main Event Roman Reigns defeated King Baron Corbin. All the Kids LOVED Roman.

Overall a very good show. Nothing special but all the wrestlers worked very hard.

Also The New Day was signing autographs earlier at the Local Mall and there was A MASSIVE LINE. I told Big E that I came from Greece and he freaked out. They were both very friendly.