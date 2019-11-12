wrestling / News
WWE Smackdown Live Results 11.12.19: Bayley Defends Against Charlotte Flair, More
– WWE held a Smackdown-branded live event in Lille, France on Tuesday featuring Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair and more. The results were, per Wrestling-infos.de:
* SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston) defeated Erick Rowan & Luke Harper and The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder) when Big E pinned Luke Harper.
* Andrade defeated Sin Cara.
* Carmella & Dana Brooke defeated The IIconics.
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Ali defeated Shinsuke Nakamura (w/Sami Zayn) via DQ after interference by Zayn. Afterwards Daniel Bryan makes the save for Ali, which leads to the following match:
* Ali & Daniel Bryan defeated Shinsuke Nakamura & Sami Zayn.
* Apollo Crews, Shorty G & The Lucha House Party defeated Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Bo Dallas & Cesaro.
EN LARMES I FUCKING LOVE HIM #WWELille pic.twitter.com/FXgKCRU8LU
— 𝕔𝕠𝕝𝕖𝕖𝕟❄️ (@coleenneidhart) November 12, 2019
* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley defeated Charlotte Flair.
Charlotte prolly never wants to wrestle Bayley ever again b/c she’s sick of losing. #WWELille pic.twitter.com/VIQIGN6XA1
— BayleyMedia FAN ACCOUNT NOT BAYLEY (@BayleyPamBayley) November 12, 2019
The queen @MsCharlotteWWE is in #wwelille whoooooo! pic.twitter.com/3QMymngjia
— Guillaume Gera (@Iron_Eztri) November 12, 2019
Bayley retains her title against Charlotte at #WWELille pic.twitter.com/JAqOkpNQtG
— BayleyUpdates.Com (@BayleyUpdates) November 12, 2019
* Roman Reigns defeated King Corbin.
Au top #wwelille this is my yard now 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yiQ9UrdLKO
— Hugo.pruvost (@The_KingAaron) November 12, 2019
Thanks you for the big night @MsCharlotteWWE @WWEDanielBryan @WWERomanReigns @PeytonRoyceWWE @BillieKayWWE #WWELille 🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/3pAyL60B2j
— Flavien (@Flavien03890147) November 12, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan On If Lights Out Matches Will Happen Often, Confirms That AEW ‘Shares’ In Success Of Advertising on Dynamite
- Eric Bischoff Addresses Greg Gagne Taking Credit for NWO Idea & Bringing Hulk Hogan to WCW, Why He Fired Gagne
- Jim Ross On His Friendship With Vince McMahon, McMahon Helping Him When His Wife Died
- Tony Khan Discusses AEW’s Next PPV Event, If PPVs Will Be In Same Cities Every Year, Confirms Double or Nothing 2