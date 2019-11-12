WWE Smackdown Live Results 11.12.19: Bayley Defends Against Charlotte Flair, More

– WWE held a Smackdown-branded live event in Lille, France on Tuesday featuring Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair and more. The results were, per Wrestling-infos.de:

* SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston) defeated Erick Rowan & Luke Harper and The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder) when Big E pinned Luke Harper.

* Andrade defeated Sin Cara.

* Carmella & Dana Brooke defeated The IIconics.

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Ali defeated Shinsuke Nakamura (w/Sami Zayn) via DQ after interference by Zayn. Afterwards Daniel Bryan makes the save for Ali, which leads to the following match:

* Ali & Daniel Bryan defeated Shinsuke Nakamura & Sami Zayn.

* Apollo Crews, Shorty G & The Lucha House Party defeated Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Bo Dallas & Cesaro.

* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley defeated Charlotte Flair.

* Roman Reigns defeated King Corbin.