WWE Smackdown Live Results 11.7.19: Roman Reigns Takes on King Corbin, More
– WWE held a Smackdown-branded live event in Brighton, England featuring Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin in the main event. The results were, per PWInsider:
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Revival won a 3-Way Tag Team Match over The New Day…. Erick Rowan and Luke Harper when Harper was pinned.
* Mandy Rose vs. Dana Brooke ended in a DQ when Sonya Deville and Carmella got involved to make it tag match.
* Carmella and Dana Brooke beat Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.
Successful night for Bayley in #WWEBrighton pic.twitter.com/lFCMTrKGzE
— BayleyUpdates.Com (@BayleyUpdates) November 7, 2019
* Andrade beat Sin Cara.
* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley beat Charlotte Flair.
* Heavy Machinery, Chad Gable, and Apollo Crews beat Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Cesaro, and Bo Dallas when Heavy Machinery pinned Dallas after the compactor finisher.
* Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura (accompanied by Sami Zayn) beat Ali.
* Roman Reigns pinned King Corbin after the Superman Punch and spear.
