WWE Smackdown Live Results 11.7.19: Roman Reigns Takes on King Corbin, More

– WWE held a Smackdown-branded live event in Brighton, England featuring Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin in the main event. The results were, per PWInsider:

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Revival won a 3-Way Tag Team Match over The New Day…. Erick Rowan and Luke Harper when Harper was pinned.

* Mandy Rose vs. Dana Brooke ended in a DQ when Sonya Deville and Carmella got involved to make it tag match.

* Carmella and Dana Brooke beat Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

* Andrade beat Sin Cara.

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley beat Charlotte Flair.

@WWE #WWEBrighton Charlotte Flair V Bayley for the women championship! This was unexpected! WWWWWWOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/BAd7bOX8eD — chris brooke (@realchrisbrooke) November 7, 2019

* Heavy Machinery, Chad Gable, and Apollo Crews beat Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Cesaro, and Bo Dallas when Heavy Machinery pinned Dallas after the compactor finisher.

* Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura (accompanied by Sami Zayn) beat Ali.

* Roman Reigns pinned King Corbin after the Superman Punch and spear.