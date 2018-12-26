WWE Smackdown Live Results 12.26.18: Asuka vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair, More

– WWE held a Smackdown-branded live event on Wednesday night in Chicago, Illinois with Asuka defending the Women’s Championship in the main event. Highlights are below per WZ:

AJ Styles off advertised main event, out with sickness. Daniel Bryan interfered in an opening bout between hometown hero Mustafa Ali and the Miz. The winner would win their way into the main event, now all three in the cage in the main event.

Gallows, Anderson and Shelton Benjamin def. SANITY

The Bar def. The Usos and the New Day in a title match

Carmella & R-Truth def. Andrade Almas & Vega.

– Fabulous Truth did a dance break with several youngsters. One popped the crowd when she did the splits.

Rey Mysterio def. Randy Orton

Naomi def. Mandy Rose

Rusev def. Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the WWE United States Championship

Jeff Hardy def. Samoa Joe

Daniel Bryan def. Mustafa Ali and The Miz in a Triple Threat Steel Cage Match to retain the WWE Champion

Asuka def. Becky Lynch and Charlotte to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship