WWE Smackdown Live Results 12.29.19: The Fiend Defends Title in Triple Threat, More
– WWE held a Smackdown-branded live event in Montreal on Sunday night, with The Fiend defending the Universal Championship and more. The results were, per PWInsider:
* Hometown guy Sami Zayn came out and insulted the crowd to a great reaction.
Sami Zayn on how to succeed: "you got to get out of Laval". 😂😂😂 #wwemontreal pic.twitter.com/yqGYOKbuqQ
— Wrestling Jamoke (@WrestlingJamoke) December 30, 2019
* Braun Strowman, Kofi Kingston, and Big E. beat Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro.
* Carmella beat Sonya Deville. Mandy Rose was in the corner of Deville. (Last night in Toronto, Carmella beat Mandy Rose with Deville in Rose’s corner)
* Lucha House Party beat The Revival.
* WWE Universal Champion The Fiend won a Triple Threat Steel Cage Match over Daniel Bryan and The Miz by pinning Miz after Sister Abigail.
Intermission
* Elias was out for a song. Dolph Ziggler interrupts. Same deal as last night in Toronto where they sang a Celine Dion song. Then Chad Gable came out and tried to sing but he got jumped by Ziggler.
Elias songs for a while. Dolph Ziggler comes out and sings Celine Dion with him. Shorty G comes out and sings but Dolph attacks him… and we have this match. #WWEMontreal pic.twitter.com/quYHJExTdF
— Dave Simon (@davesimonmma) December 30, 2019
* Chad Gable beat Dolph Ziggler by ankle lock submission.
* Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross won a 3-Way Tag Team Match over Bayley and Sasha Banks and Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke when Bliss pinned Bayley.
Bayley being frustrated after her loss at #WWEMontreal
— 𝘚𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘳 ♡ (@BayleysAStarr) December 30, 2019
* Roman Reigns pinned Baron Corbin in a Street Fight after a spear through a table set up in the the corner of the ring.
Roman Reigns pulls out a goalie stick (possibly borrowed from the Laval Rocket) and beats Baron Corbin with it #wwemontreal #WWELaval pic.twitter.com/wS9SHqdPM4
— Jason 🏒🇨🇦 (Penguins 23-11-4) (@hagelin62_) December 30, 2019
Roman Reigns defeats Baron Corbin in a Montreal Street fight. (Sorry the video cuts out at the spear. Unfortunately the recording suddenly stopped) #WWEMontreal #wwelaval pic.twitter.com/9se2isn9WS
— Jason 🏒🇨🇦 (Penguins 23-11-4) (@hagelin62_) December 30, 2019
