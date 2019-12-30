wrestling / News

WWE Smackdown Live Results 12.29.19: The Fiend Defends Title in Triple Threat, More

December 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bray Wyatt Smackdown 11-22-19

– WWE held a Smackdown-branded live event in Montreal on Sunday night, with The Fiend defending the Universal Championship and more. The results were, per PWInsider:

* Hometown guy Sami Zayn came out and insulted the crowd to a great reaction.

* Braun Strowman, Kofi Kingston, and Big E. beat Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro.

* Carmella beat Sonya Deville. Mandy Rose was in the corner of Deville. (Last night in Toronto, Carmella beat Mandy Rose with Deville in Rose’s corner)

* Lucha House Party beat The Revival.

* WWE Universal Champion The Fiend won a Triple Threat Steel Cage Match over Daniel Bryan and The Miz by pinning Miz after Sister Abigail.

Intermission

* Elias was out for a song. Dolph Ziggler interrupts. Same deal as last night in Toronto where they sang a Celine Dion song. Then Chad Gable came out and tried to sing but he got jumped by Ziggler.

* Chad Gable beat Dolph Ziggler by ankle lock submission.

* Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross won a 3-Way Tag Team Match over Bayley and Sasha Banks and Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke when Bliss pinned Bayley.

* Roman Reigns pinned Baron Corbin in a Street Fight after a spear through a table set up in the the corner of the ring.

