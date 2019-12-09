WWE Smackdown Live Results 12.8.19: Roman Reigns Takes On King Corbin, More

– WWE held a Smackdown-branded live event in Daytona Beach, Florida on Sunday night featuring Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin and more. The results were, per PWInsider:

* The New Day retained the Smackdown Tag Team Championship in a Triple Threat Elimination match over Heavy Machinery and The Revival.

* Nikki Cross def. Sasha Banks

* Mustafa Ali def. Cesaro

* The Fiend retained his Universal Championship, defeating Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in a Steel Cage Match. Nakamura’s title was not at stake.

* After the intermission, Shorty G defeated Drew Gulak with the Ankle Lock.

* Bayley beat Carmella to retain the Smackdown Womens Championship with leverage from the middle ropes.

* In tonight’s Main Event, Roman Reigns defeated King Corbin.