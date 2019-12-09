wrestling / News
WWE Smackdown Live Results 12.8.19: Roman Reigns Takes On King Corbin, More
– WWE held a Smackdown-branded live event in Daytona Beach, Florida on Sunday night featuring Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin and more. The results were, per PWInsider:
* The New Day retained the Smackdown Tag Team Championship in a Triple Threat Elimination match over Heavy Machinery and The Revival.
* Nikki Cross def. Sasha Banks
@NikkiCrossWWE with the win💥📸 #WWEDaytona pic.twitter.com/lFJGA4ARAw
— Kim (@kimberlasskick) December 9, 2019
* Mustafa Ali def. Cesaro
Video cred @ViewsFromSant @AliWWE vs Cesaro #Ali #ChaseTheLight #WWEDaytona pic.twitter.com/6dcTPPEG1z
— MUSTAFA ALI SOURCE | Fansite For Ali (@MA_SourceNet) December 9, 2019
* The Fiend retained his Universal Championship, defeating Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in a Steel Cage Match. Nakamura’s title was not at stake.
Let him in#WWEDaytona #WWEDaytonaBeach #YowieWowie pic.twitter.com/OVj3T3MxrC
— Ginger Sarmiento (@GSarmiento76) December 9, 2019
* After the intermission, Shorty G defeated Drew Gulak with the Ankle Lock.
* Bayley beat Carmella to retain the Smackdown Womens Championship with leverage from the middle ropes.
#wwelive #wwedaytona @CarmellaWWE vs @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/Lluvtf3t22
— Charlie D (@charliedthings) December 9, 2019
* In tonight’s Main Event, Roman Reigns defeated King Corbin.
#wwelive #wwedaytona pic.twitter.com/SJlyZrPikW
— Charlie D (@charliedthings) December 9, 2019
