WWE Smackdown Live Results 4.22.19: Kofi Kingston Defends Against Randy Orton, More

– WWE held a Smackdown-branded live event in Sioux City, Iowa on Monday night, headlined by Kofi Kingston taking on Randy Orton. The results were, per Fightful:

* Carmella def. Sonya Deville

* The Good Brothers interrupt a dance break between R-Truth & Carmella. Matt Hardy makes the save..

* Matt Hardy & R Truth def. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson.

* Charlotte def. Bayley.

* Roman Reigns interrupts Elias.

* Roman Reigns def. Elias.

* Ember Moon def. Mandy Rose.

* Intercontinental Title Match: Finn Balor (c) def. Ali.

* WWE Title Match: Kofi Kingston (c) def. Randy Orton.