wrestling / News
WWE Smackdown Live Results 4.22.19: Kofi Kingston Defends Against Randy Orton, More
– WWE held a Smackdown-branded live event in Sioux City, Iowa on Monday night, headlined by Kofi Kingston taking on Randy Orton. The results were, per Fightful:
* Carmella def. Sonya Deville
* The Good Brothers interrupt a dance break between R-Truth & Carmella. Matt Hardy makes the save..
* Matt Hardy & R Truth def. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson.
What a great night tonight!! #WWESiouxCity pic.twitter.com/KQdZVX5s9p
— Austin (@Austin_712) April 23, 2019
* Charlotte def. Bayley.
It was so nice of “The Queen” @MsCharlotteWWE to grace us with her #GeneticallySuperior presence in Sioux City!! 😍 #DoItWithFLAIR #WOOOO #WWESiouxCity pic.twitter.com/FnueUvhX3w
— Mike Campbell (@Mike_Campbell31) April 23, 2019
* Roman Reigns interrupts Elias.
* Roman Reigns def. Elias.
The big dog @WWERomanReigns taking names and kicking butts #WWESiouxCity @WWE pic.twitter.com/OuCWSVEPuh
— Orlandinho 19®♦️ (@Orlandinhosxcty) April 23, 2019
* Ember Moon def. Mandy Rose.
#GODSGREATESTCREATION @WWE_MandyRose #WWESiouxCity pic.twitter.com/hHGDjS5psy
— James Sabin (@Sabintooth) April 23, 2019
* Intercontinental Title Match: Finn Balor (c) def. Ali.
What a treat seeing you in #WWESiouxCity @FinnBalor ☺ pic.twitter.com/LyUUdIjsim
— shelly 🌻 (@_targaryenn) April 23, 2019
* WWE Title Match: Kofi Kingston (c) def. Randy Orton.
