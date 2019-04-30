WWE Smackdown Live Results 4.29.19: Kofi Kingston Battles Kevin Owens, More

– WWE held a Smackdown live event on Monday night in Huntington, West Virginia featuring Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens and more. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Bayley came out to open the show but Charlotte Flair attacked and laid her out.

* Ali defeated Buddy Murphy.

* Kairi Sane and Asuka defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

* Heavy Machinery defeated The B Team.

* Apollo Crews and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy defeated Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura.

* Roman Reigns defeated Elias.

* Charlotte Flair defeated Bayley.

charlotte is not letting bayley breathe tonight 💀 #WWEHuntington pic.twitter.com/TRHLCOZ9OC — kelsie today! (@evesauIt) April 30, 2019

* R-Truth defeated Andrade.

* WWE Champion Kofi Kingston retained over Kevin Owens.