WWE Smackdown Live Results 4.29.19: Kofi Kingston Battles Kevin Owens, More
– WWE held a Smackdown live event on Monday night in Huntington, West Virginia featuring Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens and more. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:
* Bayley came out to open the show but Charlotte Flair attacked and laid her out.
* Ali defeated Buddy Murphy.
#WWEHuntington candid video by @CJ50095290 ! @WWE_Murphy @AliWWE pic.twitter.com/cO4f1cW0GN
— Team Murphy (@BuddyMurphyFans) April 30, 2019
* Kairi Sane and Asuka defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.
Ahoy‼︎
Thank you so much, #WWEHuntington 🤗🤡⚓️🌊✨ pic.twitter.com/aWKYDtLv0u
— KAIRI SANE⚓️ (@KairiSaneWWE) April 30, 2019
The Pirate Princess @KairiSaneWWE and the Empress @WWEAsuka victorious at #wwehuntington pic.twitter.com/k6GBzpIRVK
— Diamanté Loco (@Diamante_Loco) April 29, 2019
* Heavy Machinery defeated The B Team.
* Apollo Crews and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy defeated Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura.
#WWEHuntington teamed up with @MATTHARDYBRAND for the dub! pic.twitter.com/ThheOWcMnY
— Apollo (@WWEApollo) April 30, 2019
* Roman Reigns defeated Elias.
@WWERomanReigns says WWE stands for "Whoop Wimpy Elias" #wwehuntington #wwe @IAmEliasWWE pic.twitter.com/0h3q1cvX6m
— Nishelle Denson (@nishelled) April 30, 2019
The Big Dog #RomanReigns at #WWEHuntington tonight!!
Credit to eonni88 pic.twitter.com/VHWtV3ZV0Y
— Roman (@Fileana2) April 30, 2019
@WWE Don’t walk with Elias, Reign with Roman #WWEHuntington pic.twitter.com/aORF1LPApc
— Eric Underwood (@bigshark884) April 29, 2019
* Charlotte Flair defeated Bayley.
queen doing queen things 👑 @MsCharlotteWWE #WWEHuntington pic.twitter.com/1sXcYm13VD
— kelsie today! (@evesauIt) April 30, 2019
charlotte is not letting bayley breathe tonight 💀 #WWEHuntington pic.twitter.com/TRHLCOZ9OC
— kelsie today! (@evesauIt) April 30, 2019
* R-Truth defeated Andrade.
the most powerful duo to ever exist @Zelina_VegaWWE @AndradeCienWWE #WWEHuntington pic.twitter.com/djOajIqKxY
— kelsie today! (@evesauIt) April 30, 2019
* WWE Champion Kofi Kingston retained over Kevin Owens.
