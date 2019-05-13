wrestling / News
WWE Smackdown Live Results 5.12.19 in Oslo: New Day Battle Owens & Zayn, More
– WWE held a Smackdown-branded live event in Oslo, Norway on Sunday featuring The New Day facing Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in the main event. The results were, per PWInsider:
* Carmella & R-Truth defeated Andrade & Zelina Vega.
#WWEOslo, what's up? pic.twitter.com/LoKCVpy8SQ
— Patrick (@RatedRHero) May 12, 2019
#WWEOslo First time i Norway, finally🤟🏻 pic.twitter.com/3Kkq0hydxq
— Rogero (@75Rogero) May 12, 2019
* Xavier Woods defeated Sami Zayn.
* Charlotte Flair defeated Naomi.
Thanks @MsCharlotteWWE #WWEOslo pic.twitter.com/2xxNe7DWVf
— Jost1 (@radjostein) May 12, 2019
The best crowd EVER!!! #wwe #wweoslo #wwelive pic.twitter.com/fe7ZFtaXok
— Emil Valhalla Meek (@emilvalhalla) May 12, 2019
* WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan & Rowan defeated The Usos and Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura (with Lana) in a Triple Threat Match.
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics defeated Asuka & Kairi Sane.
The Empress and The Princess at #WWEOslo 🤡⚓️ 🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/51uZoHfqfN
— Michael Molina/マイケルアレクサンダーモリーナ (@mass_blaster2k2) May 12, 2019
* WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe defeated Matt Hardy.
#Wweoslo Hardy will delete u joe! pic.twitter.com/WYeh7CDl9o
— Stian Prestegården (@SPrestegarden) May 12, 2019
* WWE Champion Kofi Kingston defeated Kevin Owens by DQ after Sami Zayn interfered. Xavier Woods with the rescue, setting up a bonus match.
* The New Day defeated Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn in a No Disqualification match.
I have to of picture I had taken at #WWEOslo, but so far this one is my favorite of @XavierWoodsPhD.
I had ton of stuff I wanted to say ofc, but was nervous and excited to see all the superstars. pic.twitter.com/4pm9oNlScV
— Lopous (@LopousRBLX) May 12, 2019
Watch @FightOwensFight get put through a table by @XavierWoodsPhD at #WWEOslo Live! pic.twitter.com/uhnHfdjGpd
— Jonas Reppe 🌐 (@JonasReppeVala2) May 12, 2019
