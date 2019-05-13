WWE Smackdown Live Results 5.12.19 in Oslo: New Day Battle Owens & Zayn, More

– WWE held a Smackdown-branded live event in Oslo, Norway on Sunday featuring The New Day facing Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in the main event. The results were, per PWInsider:

* Carmella & R-Truth defeated Andrade & Zelina Vega.

* Xavier Woods defeated Sami Zayn.

* Charlotte Flair defeated Naomi.

* WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan & Rowan defeated The Usos and Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura (with Lana) in a Triple Threat Match.

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics defeated Asuka & Kairi Sane.

The Empress and The Princess at #WWEOslo 🤡⚓️ 🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/51uZoHfqfN

* WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe defeated Matt Hardy.

* WWE Champion Kofi Kingston defeated Kevin Owens by DQ after Sami Zayn interfered. Xavier Woods with the rescue, setting up a bonus match.

* The New Day defeated Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn in a No Disqualification match.

I have to of picture I had taken at #WWEOslo, but so far this one is my favorite of @XavierWoodsPhD.

I had ton of stuff I wanted to say ofc, but was nervous and excited to see all the superstars. pic.twitter.com/4pm9oNlScV

— Lopous (@LopousRBLX) May 12, 2019