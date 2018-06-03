WWE Smackdown Live Results 6.2.18: SAniTy Makes Main Roster Debut, More

– WWE held a Smackdown-branded live event in Waco, Texas on Saturday night. The event saw the main roster debut of SAniTy and more. Highlights are below, per PWInsider:

Venue was about half full, which is pretty standard for Waco. They don’t draw that great but it’s always a really lively crowd that sounds bigger than it is.

Smackdown Tag Title Triple Threat Match: Bludgeon Brothers defeated The Usos & Rusev Day – Hot opener, fans were way into Rusev. Usos were popular as well.

Gallows & Anderson defeated Sanity by DQ – They hit Magic Killer on Wolfe, but Killian Dain came in the ring to cause the DQ. A 3 on 2 beatdown to leave G&A laying. Good to see Sanity on the road with SD finally.

Andrade Cien Almas (with Zelina Vega) defeated Sin Cara – Some fun spots in this match, but it appeared Sin Cara almost broke his and Almas’ neck on the same move as he botched a reverse hurricanrana that didn’t really feel necessary. Charles Robinson’s reaction to the production table behind me was really funny when he confirmed both men were OK.

Six Woman Tag Match: Becky Lynch, Naomi, & Asuka defeated The IIconics and Lana – The sound system was awful all night so The IIconics tried getting some heat with a promo before the match but no one could understand them. Asuka got the biggest reaction by far. Asuka made Lana tap for the win.

United States Title Fatal 5 Way Match: Jeff Hardy defeated The Miz, Samoa Joe, Shelton Benjamin, & Shinsuke Nakamura – The promotion for this show for 2 months was Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz, so HIGHLY disappointed to see The Miz in this match. But it’s an incredible amount of talent and they had match of the night by a country mile. Miz was fantastic and everyone got a chance to shine. Hardy with the Swanton on Miz after everyone hit finishers, to get the win.

The New Day (Xavier not there) defeated The Bar – Best part was before the match when The Bar was having to duck pancakes being thrown as they made their entrance. standard tag match.

Smackdown Women’s Title Match: Carmella defeated Charlotte Flair – Not much good to say about this one. Carmella won with her feet on the ropes after Charlotte hit her shoulder on ring post.

Daniel Bryan defeated Big Cass – A very disappointing main event considering what was advertised. Everyone was chanting “We want Enzo” at Cass. He was yelling at producers and spitting on fans in the front row, so he had quite a night. Daniel looked great in the ring at least, but the crowd just didn’t care about this match until it was time to start Yes chants.