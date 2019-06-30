wrestling / News
WWE Smackdown Live Results 6.29.19: Kofi Kingston Battles Dolph Ziggler, More
– WWE held a Smackdown-branded live event on Saturday night in Jackson, Mississippi featuring Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler and more. Results are below, per PWInsider:
It was…not a great show, but the crowd was into it. The place was about 70% full so I’d put attendance at around 4,000.
*Big E & Xavier Woods defeated Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn.
*WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champion Rowan defeated Ali.
*R-Truth & Carmella defeated Shelton Benjamin & Liv Morgan – after the match The B-Team and Benjamin attacked Truth, going after the 24/7 Championship, until Matt Hardy made the save. Hardy then turned on Truth but Truth eventually escaped to the back.
*Heavy Machinery defeated The B-Team.
*WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley defeated Charlotte in a title match.
What’s better than a victory at #WWEJackson? A hug from your biggest fan in the hugger section! @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/Y0XH6eGpTL
— WWE (@WWE) June 30, 2019
Pics of Bayley from #WWEJackson pic.twitter.com/30VOGoE7mj
— BayleyMedia (I’m NOT Bayley) FAN ACC (@BayleyPamBayley) June 30, 2019
@MsCharlotteWWE @itsBayleyWWE #wwejackson pic.twitter.com/PuKEDkJGy8
— Jimmy B (@freebird1077) June 30, 2019
*Andrade (with Zelina Vega) defeated Apollo Crews.
Are @AndradeCienWWE & @WWEApollo on a collision course? If they are, @Zelina_VegaWWE is confident on how it will end! #WWEJackson pic.twitter.com/Vq2nIbmvFc
— WWE (@WWE) June 30, 2019
*Aleister Black defeated Elias.
#wwejackson pic.twitter.com/wBzi7TITkc
— Jimmy B (@freebird1077) June 30, 2019
*WWE Champion Kofi Kingston defeated Dolph Ziggler in a title match.
#Wwejackson @TrueKofi flinging the flapjacks #WWELiveTour pic.twitter.com/2SzTd91kfl
— Joe Marlowe (@HouseShow_Joe) June 30, 2019
favorite pics from tonight!! i really enjoyed myself tonight! ❤️ #WWEJackson #WWE pic.twitter.com/L0DtO40Q5h
— tamia (@plctio) June 30, 2019
