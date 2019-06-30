WWE Smackdown Live Results 6.29.19: Kofi Kingston Battles Dolph Ziggler, More

– WWE held a Smackdown-branded live event on Saturday night in Jackson, Mississippi featuring Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler and more. Results are below, per PWInsider:

It was…not a great show, but the crowd was into it. The place was about 70% full so I’d put attendance at around 4,000.

*Big E & Xavier Woods defeated Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn.

*WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champion Rowan defeated Ali.

*R-Truth & Carmella defeated Shelton Benjamin & Liv Morgan – after the match The B-Team and Benjamin attacked Truth, going after the 24/7 Championship, until Matt Hardy made the save. Hardy then turned on Truth but Truth eventually escaped to the back.

*Heavy Machinery defeated The B-Team.

*WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley defeated Charlotte in a title match.

What’s better than a victory at #WWEJackson? A hug from your biggest fan in the hugger section! @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/Y0XH6eGpTL — WWE (@WWE) June 30, 2019

Pics of Bayley from #WWEJackson pic.twitter.com/30VOGoE7mj — BayleyMedia (I’m NOT Bayley) FAN ACC (@BayleyPamBayley) June 30, 2019

*Andrade (with Zelina Vega) defeated Apollo Crews.

*Aleister Black defeated Elias.

*WWE Champion Kofi Kingston defeated Dolph Ziggler in a title match.