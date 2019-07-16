wrestling / News
WWE Smackdown Live Results 7.15.19: Kofi Kingston Battles Shinsuke Nakamura, More
– WWE held a Smackdown-branded live event in Poughkeepsie, New York featuring Kofi Kingston vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and more. The results were, per PWInsider:
* Aleister Black pinned Andrade.
* Apollo Crews & Matt Hardy & Chad Gable defeated The AOP & Bo Dallas with Curtis Axel. Hardy pinned Bo with the Twist of Fate. AOP laid out the B Team. AOP challenged anyone…
#WWEPoughkeepsie is wonderful!!!!! @MATTHARDYBRAND #sdlive pic.twitter.com/X3cEh72Y0n
— Amy (@w_woman84) July 15, 2019
* Heavy Machinery defeated The AOP.
* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley defeated Mandy Rose. Liv Morgan and Ember Moon in a Fatal Four Way when she pinned Mandy with the Bayley to Belly.
#WWEPoughkeepsie @itsBayleyWWE still WWE SmackDown Women’s Champ after Fatal Four-way with @YaOnlyLivvOnce @WWE_MandyRose @WWEEmberMoon pic.twitter.com/7Uia278S5v
— Wrestling Crumb (@WrestlingCrumb) July 16, 2019
* Elias in concert leads to…
* Xavier Woods defeated Elias.
* Elias demanded another match…
* Kevin Owens stunned and pinned Elias.
* Ali defeated Buddy Murphy.
* Asuka (with Kairi Sane) defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Billie Kaye (with Peyton Royce)..
I got to see @KairiSaneWWE in Poughkeepsie! #WWEPoughkeepsie pic.twitter.com/Gm2UAjOmLu
— Sara Ven (@SvennaCirclet) July 16, 2019
Hey @BillieKayWWE I think @PeytonRoyceWWE stole your belt #WWEPoughkeepsie pic.twitter.com/8VGjFmOP9b
— Wrestling Crumb (@WrestlingCrumb) July 16, 2019
* WWE Champion Kofi Kingston pinned WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura with Trouble in Paradise.
#WWEPoughkeepsie Great Main Event @TrueKofi vs @ShinsukeN pic.twitter.com/X3eN3Fvg3A
— Wrestling Crumb (@WrestlingCrumb) July 16, 2019
