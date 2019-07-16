WWE Smackdown Live Results 7.15.19: Kofi Kingston Battles Shinsuke Nakamura, More

– WWE held a Smackdown-branded live event in Poughkeepsie, New York featuring Kofi Kingston vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and more. The results were, per PWInsider:

* Aleister Black pinned Andrade.

* Apollo Crews & Matt Hardy & Chad Gable defeated The AOP & Bo Dallas with Curtis Axel. Hardy pinned Bo with the Twist of Fate. AOP laid out the B Team. AOP challenged anyone…

* Heavy Machinery defeated The AOP.

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley defeated Mandy Rose. Liv Morgan and Ember Moon in a Fatal Four Way when she pinned Mandy with the Bayley to Belly.

* Elias in concert leads to…

* Xavier Woods defeated Elias.

* Elias demanded another match…

* Kevin Owens stunned and pinned Elias.

* Ali defeated Buddy Murphy.

* Asuka (with Kairi Sane) defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Billie Kaye (with Peyton Royce)..

* WWE Champion Kofi Kingston pinned WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura with Trouble in Paradise.