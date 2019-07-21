WWE Smackdown Live Results 7.20.19: Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe, More

– WWE held a Smackdown-branded live event in Columbus, Georgia on Saturday night with a Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe main event. The results were, per Fightful:

* Big E def. Sami Zayn

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) def. Ali and Matt Hardy

* Drew McIntyre def. Chad Gable

* Apollo Crews def. Andrade

* Kevin Owens interrupts Elias

* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Triple Threat: Bayley (c) def. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss

* Heavy Machinery def. The B Team

* Ember Moon def. Mandy Rose via DQ

* Ember Moon & Carmella def. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: The IIconics (c) def. The Kabuki Warriors

* WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) def. Samoa Joe