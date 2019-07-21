wrestling / News
WWE Smackdown Live Results 7.20.19: Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe, More
– WWE held a Smackdown-branded live event in Columbus, Georgia on Saturday night with a Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe main event. The results were, per Fightful:
* Big E def. Sami Zayn
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) def. Ali and Matt Hardy
* Drew McIntyre def. Chad Gable
* Apollo Crews def. Andrade
* Kevin Owens interrupts Elias
* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Triple Threat: Bayley (c) def. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss
* Heavy Machinery def. The B Team
* Ember Moon def. Mandy Rose via DQ
* Ember Moon & Carmella def. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: The IIconics (c) def. The Kabuki Warriors
* WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) def. Samoa Joe
@MsCharlotteWWE Don't pull @AlexaBliss_WWE's hair ever again. The Goddess doesn't like it. ✋ #WWEColumbus pic.twitter.com/YjNhWyqO5f
— Alexa is a Goddess (@LexiBlissFan) July 21, 2019
Had a great time at #WWEColumbus cool to see @WWEEmberMoon again and @AlexaBliss_WWE and the rest of the roster. Surprised when I heard #IIconics music hit. pic.twitter.com/mBPMxBqCAZ
— Wesley Able (@grangerboy1) July 21, 2019
@TrueKofi looking beastly! @wwe #wwecolumbus pic.twitter.com/4919HJGqtI
— JeffShockComedy (@L1ghtn1ng414) July 21, 2019
#WWEColumbus pic.twitter.com/AUIt4Sf5Jo
— Dj OO7 (@DjOO73) July 21, 2019
