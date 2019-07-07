wrestling / News

WWE Smackdown Live Results 7.6.19: Kofi Kingston Faces Dolph Ziggler, More

July 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kofi Kingston wwe Smackdown 5-28-19

– WWE held a Smackdown-branded live event in Utica, New York on Saturday night, main evented by Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler. The results were, per Fightful:

* The New Day (Big E & Xavier Woods) def. B-Team (Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel).

* Aleister Black def. Elias.

* Buddy Murphy vs. Chad Gable goes to a no-contest.

* Chad Gable & Matt Hardy def. Buddy Murphy & Shelton Benjamin.

* Carmella def. Liv Morgan.

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Finn Balor (c) def. Andrade.

* Ali def. Sami Zayn.

* SmackDown Live Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (c) def. Charlotte Flair.

* WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston (c) def. Dolph Ziggler.

