WWE Smackdown Live Results 7.6.19: Kofi Kingston Faces Dolph Ziggler, More
– WWE held a Smackdown-branded live event in Utica, New York on Saturday night, main evented by Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler. The results were, per Fightful:
* The New Day (Big E & Xavier Woods) def. B-Team (Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel).
* Aleister Black def. Elias.
If you weren't at #WWEUtica you might as well fade to black. pic.twitter.com/VN73TXn0iX
— BUELLER (@DillOfRights) July 7, 2019
* Buddy Murphy vs. Chad Gable goes to a no-contest.
* Chad Gable & Matt Hardy def. Buddy Murphy & Shelton Benjamin.
* Carmella def. Liv Morgan.
@CarmellaWWE seen you at #wwesyracuse and now #wweutica. One of the best performers out there. #mellaismoney pic.twitter.com/OKTCbh2Vpi
— Kevin French (@kfrench1979) July 7, 2019
Amazing WWE moment!!! #WWEUtica Thanks to @CarmellaWWE for creating a memorable experience! pic.twitter.com/oYl2sgFHlS
— Danielle Clausen (@dchenz23) July 7, 2019
#TFW you realize @SummerSlam is just weeks away… #WWEUtica #SummerSlam @RonKillings @CarmellaWWE @WWE pic.twitter.com/zSAhTdn9IU
— Dave Perritano (@daveperritano) July 7, 2019
liv morgan tonight at #wweutica 💙💙 @YaOnlyLivvOnce pic.twitter.com/VKTASPSmg0
— LM (@livmorgansite) July 7, 2019
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Finn Balor (c) def. Andrade.
* Ali def. Sami Zayn.
* SmackDown Live Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (c) def. Charlotte Flair.
#WWEUtica Let’s go Bayley! pic.twitter.com/ob181xIftK
— Nick Flihan (@nflihan) July 7, 2019
.@WWERobinson is not here for your shenanigans. #WWEUtica #TripleThreat #TheChampisHere @itsBayleyWWE @MsCharlotteWWE @NikkiCrossWWE @WWE pic.twitter.com/OLn7Ke4DI7
— Dave Perritano (@daveperritano) July 7, 2019
* WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston (c) def. Dolph Ziggler.
This Monday on #Raw, it’s on! @AndradeCienWWE & @Zelina_VegaWWE are feeling confident heading into their match with @WWERollins & @BeckyLynchWWE! #WWEUtica pic.twitter.com/78mj42RxgL
— WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2019
Has @FightOwensFight awoken a side of @HEELZiggler he will be able to handle? Find out this Tuesday on #SDLive! #WWEUtica pic.twitter.com/oq31DRjWR0
— WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2019
