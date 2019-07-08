wrestling / News
WWE Smackdown Live Results 7.7.19: Bayley Defends Title in Three-Way, More
– WWE held a Smackdown-branded live event on Sunday from Binghamton, New York featuring Bayley facing off with Charlotte Flair and Nikki Cross, plus more. The results were, per Fightful:
* Big E & Xavier Woods def. The B-Team
* Matt Hardy def. Elias
* Chad Gable vs. Shelton Benjamin went to a no contest.
* Aleister Black & Chad Gable def. Buddy Murphy & Shelton Benjamin
Knock Knock 📷🙌 @WWEAleister #WWEBinghamton pic.twitter.com/y0YJRVsFxY
— Kim (@kimberlasskick) July 8, 2019
This Tuesday on #SDLive we will all find out together! #WWEBinghamton@WWEAleister pic.twitter.com/dx3drzahS4
— WWE (@WWE) July 8, 2019
* Carmella & R-Truth def. Liv Morgan & Sami Zayn
#WWEBinghamton—my good partner Sami, along with ma’ self needed to spice things up a bit since dumb and dumber couldn’t get tha’ job done! Carmella always lookin’ like a deer in headlights when I approach tha’ seen. It ain’t nun’ new. 👅 pic.twitter.com/DGyIag7gmm
— 201, REPRESENT. (@MuchToLIVFor) July 8, 2019
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Finn Balor (c) def. Andrade
#WWEBinghamton @FinnBalor
Credits go to @kimberlasskick pic.twitter.com/SGllTnRTTB
— serriaabukhader (@SerriaAbukhader) July 8, 2019
* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley def. Charlotte Flair and Nikki Cross
Bayley in action @ #WWEBinghamton pic.twitter.com/o5wRwq7J5N
— BayleyMedia (I’m NOT Bayley) FAN ACC (@BayleyPamBayley) July 8, 2019
* WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston def. Dolph Ziggler
