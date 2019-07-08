WWE Smackdown Live Results 7.7.19: Bayley Defends Title in Three-Way, More

– WWE held a Smackdown-branded live event on Sunday from Binghamton, New York featuring Bayley facing off with Charlotte Flair and Nikki Cross, plus more. The results were, per Fightful:

* Big E & Xavier Woods def. The B-Team

* Matt Hardy def. Elias

* Chad Gable vs. Shelton Benjamin went to a no contest.

* Aleister Black & Chad Gable def. Buddy Murphy & Shelton Benjamin

* Carmella & R-Truth def. Liv Morgan & Sami Zayn

#WWEBinghamton—my good partner Sami, along with ma’ self needed to spice things up a bit since dumb and dumber couldn’t get tha’ job done! Carmella always lookin’ like a deer in headlights when I approach tha’ seen. It ain’t nun’ new. 👅 pic.twitter.com/DGyIag7gmm — 201, REPRESENT. (@MuchToLIVFor) July 8, 2019

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Finn Balor (c) def. Andrade

* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley def. Charlotte Flair and Nikki Cross

* WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston def. Dolph Ziggler