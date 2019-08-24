wrestling / News
WWE Smackdown Live Results 8.23.19: Kofi Kingston Battles Daniel Bryan, More
– WWE held a Smackdown-branded live event in Bogota, Columbia headlined by Kofi Kingston defending the WWE Championship against Daniel Bryan. The results of the show are below per Fightful:
* Kevin Owens def. Sami Zayn
* Andrade def. Matt Hardy
* Ember Moon def. Charlotte Flair
#WWEBogota She’s the queen @MsCharlotteWWE 💕 pic.twitter.com/QcsEYQh4iy
— Pao Gomez Echeverria (@PaoGomezE) August 24, 2019
* Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) def. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville
* Street Fight: Roman Reigns def. Samoa Joe
Momento de la spear del gran @WWERomanReigns #wwelivebogota #WWEBogota #WWExFOXSports #WWELive #GraciasWWE pic.twitter.com/eJ92uAex3I
— Diego Galindo…. (@diegoAGL007) August 24, 2019
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) def. Ali
* Randy Orton def. Rey Mysterio
#WWEBogota : @RandyOrton went One-on-One with @reymysterio . Orton Won the Match. Randy Picks Up Victory with Fantastic RKO.
📽: @jhonhgaleano #WWELive #RandyOrton #WWE pic.twitter.com/mkP6UO3ip1
— randyfan4ever (@randyfan4ever_) August 24, 2019
* WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) def. Daniel Bryan
#WWEBogota @TrueKofi 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/iQTXsXW6mf
— Pao Gomez Echeverria (@PaoGomezE) August 24, 2019
#wwelivebogota gracias, gracias, gracias#WWEBogota #WWEColombia pic.twitter.com/YjOCUN9WVw
— =). (@GualdronCE) August 24, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff on WCW Trying to Curb Time Off Abuse By Lowering Injured Wrestler Pay After 30 Days
- Jim Ross Weighs in on NXT Moving to USA Network, AEW Competing With NXT, If Vince McMahon Will Be Involved
- Corey Graves On What It’s Like to Have Vince McMahon in Your Ear on Commentary, Recalls Being Yelled at While On Camera
- Backstage Update on The Undertaker Working 9/10 Smackdown in MSG, Status for Clash of Champions