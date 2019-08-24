WWE Smackdown Live Results 8.23.19: Kofi Kingston Battles Daniel Bryan, More

– WWE held a Smackdown-branded live event in Bogota, Columbia headlined by Kofi Kingston defending the WWE Championship against Daniel Bryan. The results of the show are below per Fightful:

* Kevin Owens def. Sami Zayn

* Andrade def. Matt Hardy

* Ember Moon def. Charlotte Flair

* Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) def. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville

* Street Fight: Roman Reigns def. Samoa Joe

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) def. Ali

* Randy Orton def. Rey Mysterio

* WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) def. Daniel Bryan