WWE Smackdown Live Results 8.4.18: AJ Styles Faces Samoa Joe, More

– WWE held a live event in Pensacola, Florida on Saturday night, with AJ Styles defending the WWE Championship against Samoa Joe in the main event. The results were, per PWInsider:

*The New Day (Big E & Kofi) & The Usos & R-Truth defeated The Bar & Sanity in a ten man tag. Usos got a nice big reaction as they are locals.

*Tye Dillinger pinned Aiden English. English demanded another match….

*Sin Cara pinned Aiden English.

*Becky Lynch vs. Mandy Rose turned into a tag match after interference….

*Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair defeated Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville when Lynch made Deville submit to the Disarmher.

*Rusev defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas.

*WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers defeated Gallows & Anderson.

*Daniel Bryan pinned Shelton Benjamin with a running knee.

*WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Carmella defeated Naomi and Asuka.

*WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton in a Triple Threat match, pinning Hardy, who had just been hit with an RKO by Orton. Orton was attacked and nailed with the Kinshasa before Nakamura covered Hardy.

*WWE Champion AJ Styles pinned Samoa Joe with the Phenomenal Forearm.