WWE Smackdown Live Results 3.25.18: AJ Styles Teams Up With New Day, More

– WWE held a Smackdown-brand house show in Fairfax, Virginia on Sunday night, featuring AJ Styles teaming with New Day in the main event. The results were, per PWInsider:

1. Bobby Roode def. Jinder Mahal.

2. The Ascension and Sin Cara def. Mojo Rawley, Mike Kanellis and Primo Colon. Sin Cara pinned Colon.

3. The Usos def. The Bludgeon Bros by DQ.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn interfered and came out of the crowd when Byron Saxton was hawking merchandise. Owens cut a heel promo on Shane and their suspension. Nakamura’s music played and they left the ring into the crowd.

4. Shinsuke Nakamura def. Baron Corbin.

5. Tyler Breeze, with Fandango, def. Tue Dillinger.

6. Becky Lynch/Naomi def. Lana & Carmella, with Natalya.

7. AJ Styles and The New Day defeated Rusev, Aiden English, Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin when Styles pinned Aiden English.