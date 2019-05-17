WWE Smackdown Live Results From Hamburg, Germany: Kevin Owens and Cesaro Battle the New Day

WWE held a live event for their Smackdown brand in Hamburg, Germany, with Kevin Owens and Cesaro teaming up against WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Here are results, via PWInsider:

No Charlotte Flair on the event. Get well soon Ric Flair. Woooooo!

*Apollo Crews & Matt Hardy bear Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura (with Lana) in a very fun opening match.

*Xavier Woods defeats Cesaro.

*WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics beat Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville and The Kabuki Warriors.

*AJ Styles defeats Randy Orton in a very good match.

*WWE Smackdown Tag Tea, Champion Rowan defeated Ali in a good little man vs. big man match.

*WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe defeated Andrade (with Zelina Vega – wow, so beautiful!) and The Miz coming out of a Miz TV segment.

*WWE Champion Kofi Kingston (with Xavier Woods) defeated Kevin Owens by DQ when Cesaro got involved. This led to a No Disqualification match with The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, No Big E) beating Cesaro and Kevin Owens in another good match.

Overall, a very fun show!