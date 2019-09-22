wrestling / News
WWE Smackdown Live Results From Shanghai: Kofi Kingston Takes on Daniel Bryan, More
– WWE held a Smackdown-branded live event in Shanghai, China on Saturday featuring Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan and more. The results were, per Fightful:
– Kevin Owens def. Andrade.
– Chad Gable def. EC3.
– EC3 pinned R-Truth to win 24/7 Title. Truth regained the title, pinning EC3 with the help of Gable.
– Carmella & Xia Li def. Mandy Rose & Mandy Rose.
Tonight it was the best moment of my life. I’m so proud to debut in my home country, front of my family and friends and all off the WWE Chinese fans .what’s a great night! #wwesmackdown #wwechina #wwelive #wweshanghai #spicygirl #buffgirls #fireitup #feeltheflame 🇨🇳🔥🌶⚔️🤗 pic.twitter.com/PAtJ1DFTTQ
— Xia Li (@XiaWWE) September 21, 2019
– WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) def. Ali.
If there's anyone who knows how to make an entrance, it's @ShinsukeN & @SamiZayn! #WWEShanghai pic.twitter.com/X0k7sUhoj9
— WWE (@WWE) September 21, 2019
– Roman Reigns def. Sami Zayn.
#WWEShanghai Candids from dandelionstudios on Instagram #RomanReigns #RomanEmpire #TheBigDog pic.twitter.com/E3W03kjhLE
— RomanReigns.Net | Fansite for Roman Reigns (@RomanReignsNet) September 22, 2019
– WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) def. Charlotte Flair.
Thanks again Charlotte 😌 credits: @cjcjmaguire #charlotte #bayley #wweshanghai #wwelive #wwe pic.twitter.com/dk20kUpZrT
— _The_Wrestling_Zone_ (@__The__Zone__) September 21, 2019
– WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder) (c) def. The New Day (Big E & Xavier Woods).
– WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) def. Daniel Bryan.
Sneak peek of superstars present at WWE Live Event in Shanghai, China (Sat 21/9/2019) Part 5. #wwe #wweliveevent #wwelive #wweliveinchina #wwelivechina #wweshanghai #wweliveshanghai #wweliveinshanghai #mercedesbenzarena pic.twitter.com/IXFMplakh0
— Paul Marriott (@pcmarriott) September 22, 2019
