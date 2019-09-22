wrestling / News

WWE Smackdown Live Results From Shanghai: Kofi Kingston Takes on Daniel Bryan, More

September 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kofi KIngston WWE Smackdown

– WWE held a Smackdown-branded live event in Shanghai, China on Saturday featuring Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan and more. The results were, per Fightful:

– Kevin Owens def. Andrade.

– Chad Gable def. EC3.

– EC3 pinned R-Truth to win 24/7 Title. Truth regained the title, pinning EC3 with the help of Gable.

– Carmella & Xia Li def. Mandy Rose & Mandy Rose.

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) def. Ali.

– Roman Reigns def. Sami Zayn.

– WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) def. Charlotte Flair.

– WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder) (c) def. The New Day (Big E & Xavier Woods).

– WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) def. Daniel Bryan.

