WWE Smackdown Live Results From Shanghai: Kofi Kingston Takes on Daniel Bryan, More

– WWE held a Smackdown-branded live event in Shanghai, China on Saturday featuring Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan and more. The results were, per Fightful:

– Kevin Owens def. Andrade.

– Chad Gable def. EC3.

– EC3 pinned R-Truth to win 24/7 Title. Truth regained the title, pinning EC3 with the help of Gable.

– Carmella & Xia Li def. Mandy Rose & Mandy Rose.

Tonight it was the best moment of my life. I’m so proud to debut in my home country, front of my family and friends and all off the WWE Chinese fans .what’s a great night! #wwesmackdown #wwechina #wwelive #wweshanghai #spicygirl #buffgirls #fireitup #feeltheflame 🇨🇳🔥🌶⚔️🤗 pic.twitter.com/PAtJ1DFTTQ — Xia Li (@XiaWWE) September 21, 2019

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) def. Ali.

– Roman Reigns def. Sami Zayn.

– WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) def. Charlotte Flair.

– WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder) (c) def. The New Day (Big E & Xavier Woods).

– WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) def. Daniel Bryan.