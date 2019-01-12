WWE Smackdown Live Results 01.12.18 – Johnson City, IN: Becky Lynch vs. Carmella vs. Asuka Headlines

Results of the Smackdown Live show in Johnson City, TN (Credit: Jamie Combs & PWInsider):

*Attendance looks to be 3,000. Byron Saxton is the ring announcer.

*Naomi & Lana beat Sonya Deville when Naomi pinned Sonya

*Jeff Hardy pinned Samoa Joe in a short match after Joe jumped Jeff behind in the entrance way.

*Rusev with Lana pinned Shinsuke Nakamura after a super kick. Pretty decent match. Nakamura threw Rusev into Lana and knocked her off the ring apron during the match.

*Triple Threat match for the Smackdown Tag Team titles with the New Day (Big E & Kofi) vs The Usos vs Sheamus and Cesaro. Lots of comedy. The New Day tossed Booty Os cereal out to the crowd. Crowd was really into the New Day and Usos. The Bar won when Cesaro pinned Jey. Good match.

*Daniel Bryan vs AJ. Styles for the WWE Championship. Daniel did a lot of stalling and worked the crowd as a heel really well. Good back and forth match that went about twenty minutes. Bryan pinned A.J. with a roll up. Daniel cut a promo telling the crowd that A.J. is a disgrace to his kids. A.J. comes back in the ring and gives Daniel a Phenomenal forearm and Styles clash. The crowd popped big for this.

Six man tag with Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Shelton Benjamin vs. Primo and Epico Colon and Aiden English. Gallows pinned Primo in a lackluster match.

After a short MizTV segment with Mustafa Ali as the guest we got Miz vs. Mustafa after Miz said that Mustafa couldn’t beat him. Short, OK match as Mustafa wins after a 450 splash.

Main event is a Triple Threat match for the Women’s Championship with Becky Lynch vs. Carmella vs. Asuka. Becky was super over with the crowd. Asuka was as well. Carmella submits to an armbar submission by Asuka.