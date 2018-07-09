wrestling / News
WWE Smackdown Live Results: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles, More
– WWE held a Smackdown live event in Augusta, Maine with Shinsuke Nakamura returning to the ring against AJ Styles and more. The results are below, per PWInsider:
* WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy defeated Samoa Joe and Miz in a Triple Threat Match.
* Andrade Almas pinned Sin Cara.
* Becky Lynch & Nikki Cross defeated The IIconics.
* Rusev defeated Tye Dillinger by submission.
* The New Day defeated Sanity by DQ when the referee was yanked out of the ring during a pinfall attempt after The Midnight Hour.
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.
* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Carmella defeated Naomi.
* In a No DQ match, WWE Champion AJ Styles pinned Shinsuke Nakamura with the Phenomenal Forearm.