WWE Smackdown Live Results: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles, More

– WWE held a Smackdown live event in Augusta, Maine with Shinsuke Nakamura returning to the ring against AJ Styles and more. The results are below, per PWInsider:

* WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy defeated Samoa Joe and Miz in a Triple Threat Match.

* Andrade Almas pinned Sin Cara.

* Becky Lynch & Nikki Cross defeated The IIconics.

* Rusev defeated Tye Dillinger by submission.

* The New Day defeated Sanity by DQ when the referee was yanked out of the ring during a pinfall attempt after The Midnight Hour.

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Carmella defeated Naomi.

* In a No DQ match, WWE Champion AJ Styles pinned Shinsuke Nakamura with the Phenomenal Forearm.