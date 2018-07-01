wrestling / News
WWE Smackdown Live Results From Taipei: AJ Styles Takes on Samoa Joe, More
– WWE held a Smackdown live event in Taipei, Taiwan on Sunday, with AJ Styles facing Samoa Joe in the main event. The results were as follows, per PWInsider:
* The New Day defeated The Bar.
* Sin Cara pinned Hideo Itami.
* Shinsuke Nakamura apologizes to the crowd for not being able to fight. Samoa Joe comes out and says he will replace Nakamura in WWE title fight.
* Naomi, Asuka and Becky Lynch defeated Smackdown Women’s Champion Carmella, Lana and Peyton Royce when Lana submits to Asuka Lock.
* Daniel Bryan pinned Miz with a running kneelift.
* Shelton Benjamin pinned Tye Dillinger, using the ropes for assistance.
* In a Fatal Four Way match, WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers defeated The Usos, Gallows and Anderson and Rusev Day.
* WWE Champion AJ Styles pinned Samoa Joe with the Phenomenal Forearm.