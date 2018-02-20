WWE Smackdown Live Show Results 2.19.18: AJ Styles Defends In Three-Way, More

– WWE held a Smackdown-branded live event in El Paso, Texas on Monday night. The results are, per WZ:

* United States Championship Match: Bobby Roode defeated Baron Corbin & Jinder Mahal to retain.

* Sin Cara defeated Dolph Ziggler

* Zack Ryder & The Ascension defeated Mojo Rawley, Mike Kanellis & Primo Colon

* Becky Lynch & Naomi defeated Liv Morgan & Ruby Riott ( w/ Sarah Bridges )

* Randy Orton & Shinsuke Nakmura defeated Rusev & Aiden English

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Carmella, Natalya & Lana

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) defeated The Bludgeon Brothers, The New Day & Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable

* WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) defeated Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn