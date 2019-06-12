wrestling / News
WWE SmackDown Live Viewership Drops Again
June 12, 2019 | Posted by
– ShowBuzzDaily reports that Tuesday’s episode of WWE SmackDown Live drew 1,930,000 viewers, down from last week’s number of 2,016,000. SmackDown viewership has been below 2 million viewers in five of the last seven weeks.
Tuesday’s episode posted a 0.60 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is in line with last week’s episode. The show did have the sports competition of Raw as the NBA Finals and NHL Stanley Cup Final were on a break.
You can read Larry Csonka’s review of SmackDown by clicking here.
