411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report 08.17.24: DIY and The Street Profits Want Round Two

-We start with a shot of Orlando where SD was tonight. Speaking of Orlando, they hosted Royal Rumble 90 and my review of that show should be up in the next few days.

-To the video as Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa threw down and Roman gets the better of the exchange. Tama Tonga gets wrecked as well. Roman gets his Ula Fala back and the crowd pops for it. Enter Jacob Fatu, with a walking boot, and this is the REAL MONEY! Jack DESTROYS Roman and then The New Bloodline hit Roman with The Shield Triple Powerbomb through the announce table. The New Bloodline stand tall as Solo regains The Ula Fala.

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and is joined by Scott Stanford.

-To the video as The Street Profits and DIY had an absolute BANGER. They tore the house down in a first time meeting between the two teams and I want to see a rematch on PPV somewhere down the line. The Profits get the win and are next in line to face The Bloodline for the WWE Tag Titles.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with The Street Profits and B-Fab. She notes The Profits showed out tonight and here are DIY with Candice. They congratulate the Profits and tell them to take the Titles next week, but this was only round one and they want a round two. We all want a Round Two. Profits show respect back, but Dawkins makes sure to end it with, “The Bengals are going to beat them Browns.” Awesome!

-Bash in Berlin! 2 Weeks!

-To the video as Blair Davenport gets a win over Naomi!

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Blair Davenport. Next week it’s Blair and The Unholy Union against Naomi, Jade, and Bianca. Blair questions what Naomi and friends can bring as she beat Naomi and The Unholy Union have already beaten Jade and Bianca. She notes they are scared of them and she tells Byron she doesn’t need luck next week.

-To the video as Tiffany Stratton throws a victory celebration for new WWE Women’s Champion, Queen Nia. She wants Tiffy to be the first one to bow down to her. Tiffy delays as she has Pretty Deadly here to sing a song. PRETTY DEADLY KILLED THIS! DANCE BREAK INDEED! Michin ruins the fun by wearing everyone out with a kendo stick. Good moment for Michin though.

-Later in the night Nia attacks Michin backstage. Michin is getting her shot at the WWE Women’s Title soon!

-CM Punk is back this Monday on RAW! Also, a Triple Threat for the Women’s Tag Titles! Also, also, more fun with Randy Orton and GUNTHER.

-Next week SmackDown is in DC and it’s US Title: Knight vs. Santos Escobar.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with US Champion, LA Knight. Knight says he grew up in Hagerstown, MD and DC is basically his hometown arena. I have made many trips to Hagerstown to pick up my nieces when they come to visit. Knight wants Santos to say the pledge of allegiance to the US Champion of America. He dubs himself the Nation’s Champ and he is coming home next week. YEAH!

-To the video as Kevin Owens gets a win over Grayson Waller to heat him up in advance of his WWE Title match against Cody Rhodes. The crowd really loves KO still! Theory saves Waller from taking the apron powerbomb. Cody is out to make the save before the two on one beating can happen. I smell a tag match coming! KO picks up the WWE Title and hands it to Cody, but makes sure to pat him on the back on the way out.

-Next week on SmackDown: The Bloodline defend their Tag Titles against The Street Profits. Also, 6 Woman Tag Action! Also, also, LA Knight defends The US Title against Santos Escobar.

