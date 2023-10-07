411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report 10.07.23: LA Knight, Asuka, and More Get The Final Word Before Fastlane!

-I am getting this one done early for a change and in this case before Fastlane ends. It’s the final word before Fastlane! Let’s get to it!

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show from WWE HQ and she is joined by Matt Camp. They quickly plus Fastlane which airs in about 90 minutes.

-SmackDown had a bit of a chaotic ending and had me wondering why we can’t do a 6 vs 6 War Games? Elsewhere, Rey Mysterio went to battle with Bobby Lashley and Dragon Lee made his SmackDown in ring debut against Austin Theory.

-To the video as Charlotte and Asuka teamed to take on Damage CTRL (Iyo and Bayley). Charlotte accidentally takes out Asuka, which doesn’t concern Flair too much. Charlotte ends up hitting Natural Selection and getting the pin on Bayley.

-Kayla Braxton is backstage with Asuka, who isn’t thrilled about what happened with Charlotte. She lets us know in Japanese and I am sure someone on X will translate for us. Asuka notes she will be the champion tomorrow. Hey, Iyo is here and she responds in Japanese and again, I am counting on X to help. Asuka finishes by saying nobody is ready for her.

-Camp and Megan discuss the Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match. There is no need to take the title from Iyo, so please resist the urge to do so.

-HHH will be appearing on SmackDown next week. That could be interesting. It is the season premiere, so I wonder what they have planned.

-LWO and LA Knight still to come!

-Fastlane! Tonight! Indy!

-To the video as Dragon Lee made his in ring SmackDown debut against Austin Theory. Grayson Waller is out to help, but Dragon Lee still gets a roll-up for the upset win. Cameron Grimes got involved as well and you can see a tag match between the four coming down the road.

-Camp and Megan discuss all things Dragon Lee. WWE has been looking for someone to fill Rey’s spot when he eventually retires and let’s see if it works this time with Dragon Lee.

-Speaking of Rey, to the video as he and Lashley did battle in a non title match. The Street Profits destroy the LWO on the floor and Lashley spears Rey for the win.

-Kayla is backstage with Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, and Zelina Vega. Rey and Santos are a partner sure now, but Rey did put some feelers out there and he hopes he gets a call by tomorrow (today). Zelina wants to take the spot, but that’s not happening. I appreciate the thought and so does Santos. They have heart and it doesn’t matter if Santos and Rey have to do battle by themselves.

-Megan and Camp discuss who could be the third man. I mean it won’t be Hogan, but I am sure it will be someone that’s cool.

-LA Knight up next!

-Shop WWE! If you are wondering who is featured: Roman, Cody, Rhea, Bianca, KO/Sami, LA Knight, and Rollins.

-Roman Returns to SmackDown next week as they are loading up the season premiere. Won’t be as loaded as NXT, but still.

-To the video as LA Knight took on Jim Uso and no winner (which is the right call) as Solo interferes. John Cena is down for the save, but here comes Judgment Day as they have a Roman approved alliance with The Bloodline. Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes head down to back up Cena and LA Knight. Just add KO and Sami and you have a 6 on 6 War Games that features both brands. JD McDonagh gets to be the sacrificial lamb as he eats everyone’s finisher much to the delight of the crowd. Got to send the crowd home happy!

-Cathy Kelly is backstage with LA Knight (Yeah). Knight says he is the man that can wreck The Bloodline situation and Heyman knows that. He refers to Judgment Day as the t-shirt section of Hot Topic. Tomorrow (today) at Fastlane it goes the same because it’s LA Knight’s game. YEAH!

-Megan and Camp run down the card which is kind of small, but I am sure something will be added, or they will just each match a ton of time.

-Megan wraps things up and we are out. Enjoy the show tonight and thanks for reading!