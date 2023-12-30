WWE Smackdown Draws Lowest FOX Viewership Ever For ‘Best Of’ Episode

WWE Smackdown aired a ‘best of’ special last night and as a result ended up with its worst viewership to date on FOX. Obviously this has a big asterisk next to it, as it was not a new episode and so it didn’t perform as well.

Programming Insider reports that the show had 1.32 million viewers, which is down from the 2.01 million the show drew last week.

In the key 18-49 demo rating, Smackdown had an 0.26 rating, down from last week’s 0.50. Even with lower numbers, it had the highest-ratings of the night for network TV.

CBS had the most-watched show of the night, as a repeat of Blue Bloods drew an average of 2.58 million viewers.